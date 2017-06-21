Parc Jean-Drapeau celebrating 50 years and things to do

In a festive ambiance, with the 50th anniversary of Expo 67 as a theme, the official launch of Parc Jean-Drapeau’s 2017 summer program was held today at the Biosphere. The Parc’s partners, promoters and employees were on hand to share in what is shaping up to be a highly exciting season, from a cultural, sports and recreation standpoint.

Speaking at today’s launch event, Société du parc Jean-Drapeau Board Chair, Danièle Henkel, said the city of Montréal can be deeply proud of having an international calibre recreation-tourist site such as Parc Jean-Drapeau. “Expo 67 prepared the way for what the Parc is today – a site which is a convergence of nature and culture, sports and entertainment, for a diverse public of all ages,” she remarked. “The summer program we are announcing today really instills the urge to discover and rediscover this marvellous site.”

“Each summer, Montrealers enjoy making the short trip to Parc Jean-Drapeau to take advantage of the wealth of activities found there during the warm summer months. Easy to get to, this magnificent park, filled with history, offers a range of recreational activities for the whole family, thanks to a broad and varied cultural and sport programming schedule. This summer, I therefore invite all Montrealers to come enjoy the park, a place synonymous with summer vacations and fun,” said Mr. Réal Ménard, executive committee member, head of Développement durable, de l’environnement, des grands parcs et des espaces verts (sustainable development, the environment, parks and green spaces).

Families have a place of honour at the Beach this summer!

Starting on Wednesday, June 21, people of all ages can come to Jean-Doré Beach for a refreshing dip and a thoroughly enjoyable experience. For the second straight year, admission to the Beach will be free for children every Wednesday. Along with this there will be theme days: Foam Party on Sunday, June 25, Swimmers’ Christmas on Sunday, July 23 and Western Day on Sunday, August 27; plus there will be dance and music every Saturday. Meanwhile, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from June 23 to August 27, Parks Canada is offering free introductory kayaking and sand-castle building lessons.

Events all summer long

This summer at the Parc includes the traditional events people have grown to love. On the heels of the Grand Prix du Canada, which was run on June 11, the Parc will be playing host to many much-anticipated events, including the Osheaga Festival, Piknic Électronik, Loto-Québec International Fireworks Competition, ÎleSoniq, the Colour Run, 24h Roller, the Light The Night Walk, Montréal Triathlon Esprit and many sports competitions at the Olympic Basin. Parc Jean-Drapeau will also be playing host to two major rock shows, Metallica and Guns N’ Roses.

Parc Jean-Drapeau is pleased to be able to enjoy the support of many partners, all summer long. The partners include: Loto-Québec, the presenter of Week-ends du monde, Tourisme Montréal, Coca-Cola, Molson Coors, Breyers, Parks Canada, Lafleur, and our media partners. For any information on the activities and events presented at Parc Jean-Drapeau, please go to www.parcjeandrapeau.com