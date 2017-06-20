Piknic Électronik celebrates its 15th anniversary and return of family activities with its new Petit Piknic zone

Piknic Électronik – This Sunday June 25th, Piknic Électronik® will celebrate twice as the date marks not only the event’s 15th anniversary, but also the unveiling and inauguration of a permanent Petit Piknic space, which will offer activities specially designed for kids each and every week.

Petit Piknic sets up for the season – Aiming to introduce electronic music to people of all ages since its inception, Piknic Électronik has always offered dedicated activities for young families and is proud to inaugurate its all new permanent on-site Petit Piknic area this Sunday. Nodding towards similar installations found at the Canada pavilion during Expo 67, this play area for families encourages discovery, creativity and fun.

Visitors will notably find a massive Urbicube game, a giant fresco for colouring, a collection of books and graphic novels for reading offered in collaboration with the BAnQ, and hammocks and huge beanbags to relax on, courtesy of Karibu. Alternating weekly, programming specially conceived for young audiences will include musical and visual performances, on site supervision and entertainment, children’s film screenings, arts and crafts workshops, storytelling, interactive projects, and plenty of surprises!

Developed in collaboration with the Supercontent collective (Maud La Rue, Prune Lieutier), Petit Piknic will provide the opportunity for little ones to play outside with their families in the pastoral, musical and festive context that has made this sunny weekly get-together so successful. And for veteran Piknickers of seasons passed who have found love at Piknic and who now have kids (there are quite a few), it’s the ideal location to share their passion with a new generation!

Calling Piknickers of the past 15 summers!

On Sunday June 22nd 2003, the very first Piknic Électronik at Parc Jean-Drapeau took place for a crowd gathering several hundred friends and close ones amidst a modest set up. And despite the fervent conviction of its founders, no one had the slightest idea of its potential longevity. In 15 years, Piknic has never stopped growing, becoming a must-attend part of Montreal’s summer cultural scene, renewing itself under the sun each year to share electronic music’s innumerable permutations with an ever growing and curious public. Today, Piknic welcomes around 5000 happy attendees on average each week and is now active around the world.

Thanks to the popular acclaim for its new site at la Plaine des jeux, Piknic is now enjoying a happy new growth stage and this Sunday, it is calling on everyone who has seen it grow and who has experienced magical moments throughout the years to come and celebrate its 15th anniversary in style!

On the musical menu for the occasion, 100% Quebecois programming where each artist proposes his or her unique vision contributing to the richness of our musical universe. Assemble the troops, stock up your picnic basket and come party and dance to the musical selections of Guillaume & The Coutu Dumonts who has prepared a live performance full of funky orchestration, Fred Everything who has traveled the world flying the flag for house music, techno expert DJ Mini creator of truly mythical Montreal club nights, and Ponsolo who represents the new wave with flair.