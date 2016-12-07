Pilates Fusion; Dudes Do Pilates Too!

Montreal’s West Island offers some of the best fitness and specialized studios in the city. One of the most amazing of these specialized studios is Pilates Fusion. Nestled in the quaint community Valois village of Pointe-Claire, this pilates studio is state-of-the art, with top notch instructors, and beneficial for fitness levels.

Founder of Pilates Fusion, Christine Clark has been a leader the fitness industry for over 25 years, 15 of which she’s spent teaching Pilates. You might also say that Pilates Fusion is a family owned and operated business. Both Clark’s daughter, Katherine Murray and son, Kyle Murray, have acquired fitness training and massage backgrounds and have developed their own passion for Pilates spending the past several years helping run the business as well as teach private sessions and semi-private classes at the studio.

This year Pilates Fusion, has opened a second location just for men, only a few doors down the street. “Pilates Fusion for Men, is a barriers-removed atmosphere for men to learn about Pilates and to change the stigma that Pilates is for women only.” Not only is Pilates beneficial for both men and women alike, but Clark also notes in a list of comparable benefits, the list is actually greater for men.

Male athletes who practice Pilates can expect greater sport-specific performance results, including improved agility, quickness, and power. Active men can benefit from correcting muscle imbalances, that may have been created in the gym or on the job, which can reduce chronic pain, improve fitness levels, aid in achieving health and fitness related goals, as well as rehabilitate and prevent injuries. For a sedentary lifestyle, Pilates can be a great starting point, as it focuses on using your muscles and breathing the “right way”, increasing efficiency in your movements and helping to create better mind and body awareness. It’s a great opportunity for anyone to get in a challenging workout by working smarter, not harder.

The new Men’s Studio is a calm and relaxing space with state-of-the-art equipment and top-of-the-line fitness accessories. What also makes the men’s studio welcoming for it’s clients is the male instructors team led by Jim Roberts and Kyle Murray, all of whom are highly-experienced, certified in Stott Pilates.

Whether you wish to train privately, semi-private, or within a class setting, Pilates Fusions offers many services to accommodate your training preferences. Classes are small and limited to 5 participants, which allows for greater one-on-one attention and an opportunity to learn and perform at the highest standards. Classes run in 8 week sessions, Monday through Sunday.

A typical Pilates class at the Men’s Studio may include, various movement/postural exercises that incorporate specialized equipment, such as the reformer and stability chair, along with various mat exercises with and without accessories.

Pilates Fusion has a great reputation in the community, valued by their clients, and well-respected among their partners and industry peers. Pilates Fusion often sends and receives many client referrals through it’s partner network. One of the great perks of joining the studio, includes discount offers and access to VIP services with Medi-Club Physio, that offers services in sports medicine, osteopathy and wellness.

Pilates Fusion Men’s Studio is located at 78 Donegani Avenue in Pointe-Claire, and the main studio at 60-C Donegani Avenue in Pointe-Claire. Visits to both studios are by appointment only. For more information or to book a session, visit the website at www.pilatesfusion.ca , call 514-671-9834, or email realmendopilates@gmail.com.

by Liana Moore – mtltimes.ca