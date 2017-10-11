Pink Metro Line by 2028

Pink Metro Line – Candidate Valérie Plante is running for Mayor of Montreal this year, and one of her promises and plans for our city is to create a brand new pink metro line that would pass through some of the island’s most populated neighbourhoods. Her party claims that the new line could be completely functional by 2028, linking the island from Lachine up to Montreal North. The project would amount to at least 5.9 billion dollars.

Although the project might seem “ambitious” and “bold”, Plante and her party claim that the new metro line would considerably reduce car traffic and cut travels time for daily commuters. The line would also open up more neighbourhoods and areas to economic, cultural and social development. Recently, both levels of government have taken measures in order to reduce and fight climate change to improve the quality of life in major cites. According to Plante, a project like the “Pink Line”, would be well received amongst future infrastructure projects for funding by the government.

The “Pink Line” would start in Montreal North and move down through the following neighbourhoods: St-Léonard, Villeray-St.Michel, Parc.Extension, Rosemont, Plateau Mont Royal and Downtown. The line would then go over-ground to join up Notre Dame de Grâce neighbourhood and finally Lachine. This ambitious project would therefor cross eight boroughs and would link up around 520,000 people across the city to a metro station. Let us know your thoughts on a “Pink Line”.

By: Elsa-Maret- mtltimes.ca