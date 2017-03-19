Pizzalini- Make sure its on your list to try

Pizzalini – I wouldn’t call myself a breakfast enthusiast by any stretch, but leave it to a restaurant named Pizzalini to provide me with the best breakfast in recent memory. My friend and I went to Pizzalini for a lunch time breakfast on an early Saturday afternoon, and we are both now breakfast fans. They stop taking breakfast orders at 1:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays, and 11pm Monday to Friday – so make sure you get there on time, and go with an empty stomach!

Newly renovated in August, Pizzalini offers a unique stylish bright spot, located in the renovated strip mall on Saint Charles. With 15 new parking spots outside, even more hungry patrons can come and enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner. Although I’ve enjoyed their lunch and dinner in the past, their breakfast options are inevitably going to lure me back. Comfortably seating 60 guests at a time, this breakfast haven offers a great selection of meats, omelettes, home fries, crepes and a perfect French toast you have to taste to believe.

On Sunday mornings, Pizzalini is the place to be for many church groups. The place fills up, and the atmosphere is as warm and unique as their chocolate banana crepe. My friend and I tried that as well – in addition to three other breakfast meals. I assure you that our plates were empty by the end of our time there, and I may need to start going to church more often if that gives me another excuse to keep coming back for more.

Similar to their lunch and dinner menu, breakfast prices are beyond reasonable – which can easily help one indulge. In addition to sharing the crepe and French toast, my friend had the Eggs Benedict, and I went to town on The West Islander, which included sausage, bacon, ham, eggs and their home fries. By the time I attacked home fries, I was completely hooked, and already began plotting my next visit. The sausages physically glistened and were easily a cut above the average awesome tasting breakfast sausage.

Have I told you about the French toast? I believe I have – but I’ll happily reiterate just how good it was. I would typically skip French toast, but not at Pizzalini’s, as it is practically a food group on it’s own. It easily became one of those culinary discoveries that will lead to many subsequent revisits in the remaining winter days to come, and I believe French toast is traditionally meant to be enjoyed in the summer as well. Right?

Top off my entire experience with warm and friendly staff, great coffee and the perfect glass of orange juice – I am now a man that loves his breakfast. I think one of their specialty omelets are awaiting my next visit, with a side crepe. I suppose I could throw in some fresh fruit as well, and some of the glistening sausage for nostalgia. Of course if you go to Pizzalini, and you see Frank the owner, tell him Adam says hi, and save some of your French toast for me.

Pizzalini

3626 St. Charles Blvd.,

Kirkland, Quebec

514-630-6666