Projet Montreal promises to plant 30,000 trees

Projet Montreal Promises – City Hall’s official opposition party Projet Montréal, under the leadership of Valérie Plante, continue to forge ahead with their determination to make a difference – a difference aimed towards the betterment of the city. They are on the ground and running, months before the next Municipal elections to be held on November 5th 2017.

At a news conference on August 8th, the party made a campaign promise to plant 30,000 trees on Mount Royal over the next 10 years. Our mountain, an oasis and the ‘green’ heart of the city, has a serious problem – thousands of its ash trees have been invaded by the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle which eats them up and destroys them. It has become a growing problem all over the island. The only line of defence is spraying the ash trees with the pesticide ‘Tree Azin’, which is actually ‘a bio-pesticide meant to curb the emerald ash borer population and limit its spread’ – but if the tree is already infested and showing signs of decay, it could be deemed irreversible and would have to be cut down.

In April 2016, TVA reported that close to 30,000 trees were being infested and the city might have to eventually cut them down – and if they didn’t it could spread exponentially. They claimed the problem might have already gone too far. The City of Montreal was aware of the problem for years, but had yet to take any real concrete action. Only after the report and warnings from experts did Mayor Coderre and his team begin to seriously address the issue. Perhaps too little and late – but now Projet Montréal is stepping in.

The party stated that by planting the new trees, ‘the action would help mitigate the effects of emerald ash borers that are threatening about 27,000 ash trees.’

“Mount Royal is the symbol and lungs of Montreal. We will not allow the Mountain to regain its nickname of Bald Mountain, which it acquired 60 years ago after extensive cuts in its undergrowth. There is still time to take action to protect the vegetation cover of Mount Royal, but it must be done quickly,” Valérie Plante posted on the party’s website.

Sue Montgomery, the former Montreal Gazette journalist and now Projet Montréal’s candidate for Mayor of Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce also weighed in, “The administration of Denis Coderre has been so slow to act that a majority of the ash trees on Mount Royal are now at risk of being infested by the borer and ultimately being slaughtered. Waiting by crossing your fingers is the worst strategy. Acting now avoids disfiguring the mountain, erosion problems and the spread of invasive species.”

Sylvain Ouellet, Projet Montréal’s spokesman on the environment, said to the Montreal Gazette this past June. “The city was ‘caught with its pants down’ in its initial response to the emerald ash borer invasion, and risks making the same mistake… there is still time to act save Mount Royal, but we are at one minute to midnight…if the emerald ash borer implants itself, we will have to institute massive clear cutting and it will disfigure Mount Royal. The city is attempting to have Mount Royal recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site, a bid that would be quashed if large swaths of its forest cover, mostly situated on the flanks of the mountain highly visible from downtown and Plateau-Mont-Royal, are clear-cut.”

If elected, the party promises to start updating Mount Royal’s tree inventory and replacing those decimated by the insects as quickly as possible, in order to maintain the mountain’s green canopy and prevent the propagation of invasive species.

Do you feel the city should have addressed the problem sooner? Do you have an ash tree on your property? If so, has it been infested or treated? Please let us know!