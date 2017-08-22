Quebec City right-wing protest gets ugly

Quebec City right-wing protest – With the violent, horrific rally that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia just the weekend before still reverberating across North America, a far-right wing group led by La Meute – with members who participated in the fascist, white-supremacists protests in the US, gathered to protest last Sunday in what they said were the policies of the Canadian and Quebec governments concerning ‘the scourge of illegal immigration’ and the asylum seekers entering Canada.

​Even though Quebec City police soon deemed the gathering illegal, chaos ensued before they were escorted into a nearby underground parking garage, where some of their members had already taken refuge from growing tensions with ‘anti-fascist’ counter-protesters, including Montreal-based activist Jaggi Singh (well known as an anti-globalization and social activist – as well as an anarchist) who came in by bus from Montreal, determined to stop them.

Some of the counter-protesters lit-flares and threw them at the police. A dumpster on wheels was set on fire and rolled down the street towards the police line, while chairs pulled from the terraces of restaurants nearby were thrown about. Two journalists were also attacked and camera equipment was damaged – although it unclear who did it.

CTV’s Rob Lurie, who stoically reported live from Quebec city all day, spoke with a protester from the La Meute group who said ‘We are not racist, we are just against Islam’, and then went on to say she ‘likes Muslims but is against Sharia law – and halal food’. A contradiction in terms indeed.

​In possession of a permit allowing them to legally protest, La Meute protesters stood defiant against the police – but the actions of the counter-protesters soon had them all heading into the garage. Unfortunately, some of the counter-protesters continued to be aggressive and at one point threw bricks at a man who carried a Patriotes and Quebec flag. When the man tried to confront them, he was thrown to the ground and injured when his head hit a pole – yet it is still unclear which side he was there to support.

​At one point Jaggi Singh was restrained and arrested. By around 3:00 p.m. tensions appeared to calm down, but just an hour later Quebec City police had to organize again and drive back the counter-protestors from outside the parking garage as they chanted ‘everyone hates racists’.

​Hours later after it had calmed down, La Meute protesters left the garage and continued their protest in a more peaceful manner, later claiming the victory was theirs and that they got their message out – but that is certainly a matter of perspective.

Before the protest began, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the media in Montreal saying, “I am proud to be Canadian, I am proud to be a Quebecer, and I am proud to stand with millions of Canadians who reject the hateful, harmful, heinous ideologies that we’ve seen in dark corners of both the Internet and our communities from time to time.” He then added that a ‘small angry, frustrated group of racists don’t get to define who we are as a country.’

​But sadly, the fallout from Charlottesville has crossed the border. Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume later told the right-wing protesters they are not welcome in his city. “Their world doesn’t interest us,” he told the media the next day. “They say they are non-violent. Let them tell us who they are, what they want, and take away all ambiguity from their message. Why do they have to look like a private militia?”

An investigation into the events continues and arrests may still come. In the meantime, Quebec City police urge any victims of ‘incidental vandalism’ to please come forward and file a formal report.