Electric Cars, motorcycles, bicycles time is here

Electric Cars, motorcycles, bicycles – Did you know that the leaders in electric vehicles in North America are California and Quebec? Out of 32,482 electric vehicles in Canada there are 14,390 vehicles in Quebec almost 50% of the national total up from only 195 in 2010! Montreal is the leading city with 1692. This is on par with California who has 50% of all EV in the US. This sounds great but if one looks at 2015 per capita statistics California had 4.66 EV / 1000 residents, Norway had 13.9 whereas Canada only had 0.53 and Quebec had 1.04. Quebec may be way ahead of the other Provinces, followed by Ontario and BC but Canada is still a lot behind on the International stage.

One reason is that last fall Quebec National Assembly unanimously adopted a ‘Projet de Loi Zero Emission’ to be applied beginning in 2018.

The reasons are numerous that the time for the electric car has arrived; namely the prices have come down and the technology has improved making it a winning combination. I had been discouraged about a decade ago when I visited the ZENN (Zero Emissions No Noise) factory in St Jerome. The batteries could freeze so it was not an option for a tenant without a heated garage, it could not go faster than 50kms/hr and was illegal to drive on highways and the battery could not hold a charge to get to Ottawa even if you were allowed on the highways.

La Grande FETE ELECTRIQUE de Laval’ this Saturday as this show is FREE! https://www.facebook.com/GRAND-%C3%89v%C3%A9nement-%C3%89lectrique-955637404492652/ There will be a variety of cars available for FREE test drives. It is put on by the non-profit group, L’Association des Véhicules Electriques du Québec who regularly offers free road test drives, www.Aveq.ca/essai-routier. As they state that an amazing 92% of participants foresee that there next vehicle purchase would be an electric one. They have 100 volunteer owners willing to answer all your questions

So much has changed to demystify the beliefs still circulating such as batteries too long to charge and there are no places to charge and the costs are too high. Not True. Here are the advantages:

Batteries :

Batteries can now last between 13-15 years.

Know your real needs. The average Canadian drives 80kms/day. Many survey often come up with an unrealistic need of 500km/day.

Some batteries are modular so one can purchase one that fits your lifestyle and modules can be changed rather than the whole battery. As there are more and more businesses and municipalities setting up charging stations one doesn’t need a full charge and they no longer require an over night charge just 20-30 minutes. The same time you would normally stop to fuel up and grab a lunch. Now, much more convenient.

Charging : If you check out the Charge Hub map on https://chargehub.com/en/charging-stations-map.html you’ll see that you can travel just about anywhere in North America without worries of running out of power. There are presently 872 stations in Quebec. The map is colour coded identifying the speed levels of each the stations for easier planning. The average fees run around $10/hr. The average charging times is 20 minutes. $3 is much cheaper than the oil prices at the pump.

Maintenance: of electric vehicles is minimal as there are fewer systems. There is no starter, alternator, sparks and plugs, no exhaust system, no radiator therefore no coolant. No oil changes either and thus less toxic fluids.

The main maintenance item here in Quebec is that you would still have to alternate summer and winter tires twice a year and verify the suspension and brakes. If one rust proofs the vehicle regularly the body should last as long as the battery. And that’s it!

If you park outdoors and heat the vehicle remotely you’ll never have to remove the snow or de-ice your windows ever again!

Rebates : There a numerous rebates offered by the Provincial Government web site http://vehiculeselectriques.gouv.qc.ca/english/particuliers/rabais.asp The rebate for vehicles under $75,000 are; $8,000 for All-electric, from $500 to $8,000 for plug-in Hybrids depending on battery capacity, $500 for Hybrids and $8,000 for Hydrogen powered. There are even rebates on electric Motorcycles of $2,000 and $500 for bicycles.

They will be offering rebates on used vehicles as of spring 2018 as a Pilot Project. There is also financial assistance for purchase and installation of charging stations up to $600. There are also incentives for business to install charging stations for employee parking spaces and condominium buildings.

Insurance : Many insurance companies are giving discounts for insuring your electric vehicle with them. Assurance intact is offering a generous 20%.

Here is an example by the AVEQ comparing a FORD Focus Titanium having a 400km/tank with an electric version of the same model having the capacity of 185km/charge. The purchase price of the electric is $38,227 over the regular at $32,375. But with all the rebates the price drops significantly. If you drive on average 40 km/day for 15,000 kms yearly average you will save $1,349 = 85% in fuel ($271/yr), $200 = 50% in maintenance and $200=20% in insurance with a yearly saving of $1,749! For the electric version of the same car.

By: Louise Chenevart