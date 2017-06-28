Rally to demand a raise in the minimum wage of Quebec to 15$ / hour

Minimum Wage Protest – “Côte-des-Neiges together for $15,” a neighbourhood committee organizied a rally in order to demand for a raise in the minimum wage to $15/hour in Quebec and to ask the CDN-NDG borough council to put pressure on the government related to this demand. After the rally, members of the committee attended the borough council session.

In Canada, following Alberta’s example, Ontario recently adopted a raise in their minimum wage to 15 $/hour, and the city of Vancouver adopted the minimum wage of $20.62 / hour for all city employees and subcontracted workers. In Quebec, this demand for 15 $/hour has been carried by numerous groups since 2015, and four neighborhood committees for the cause have been launched in 2017 with the goal of ensuring this campaign is led by local residents in: Côte-des-Neiges, Parc-Extension, the South-West of Montréal et Villeray. All these groups are also preparing common actions for autumn.

Photos by: Joey Calugay