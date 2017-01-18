REM SkyTrain panel discussion at McGill University

Six panellists gathered at McGill University on January 16 to discuss whether the REM SkyTrain proposed for Montreal is an environmentally-friendly project. The six were unanimous in declaring that this project—proposed by the Caisse de dépôt et Placement de Québec (CPDQ)–is not environmentally-friendly. The group included three Quebec politicians, two climate change activists, and a public transit expert. An empty chair with the sign “CPDQ” signified that the Caisse declined an invitation to send a representative.

Daniel Green, of the Green Party of Canada, showed a map of how the REM is slated to be built on or adjacent to some of the few remaining green spaces and wetlands left on Montreal Island, threatening such areas with urban sprawl. Green also pointed to how the REM is planned to pass close to the Bonaventure Expressway where soil is highly contaminated. The construction of the REM here will likely release many toxins into the St. Lawrence River.

Luc Gagnon of Option Transport Durable claims that the CPDQ has chosen the wrong technology for such a train; leading to a cascade of problems. By choosing high speed, driverless technology, much of the REM has to be built on monorails. The cost of raised train stations is about $200 million each, forcing the CPDQ to minimize the number of stations. “People will not walk to these stations, they will likely drive, and 16,000 parking spots are planned,” said Gagnon, pointing to how the REM will encourage car use.

Gagnon also claims that the real cost of the project is closer to $8 billion instead of the $6 billion official figure. According to Gagnon’s calculations, the true cost of a one-way fare on the REM is about $18, but he suggests that transit fares will be raised everywhere around the metropolis to subsidize the REM.

Gagnon proposes an alternative using metro extensions, tramways, and improvements to existing commuter trains. He claims that for about $6 billion, we could move three times as many passengers as the REM, create 128 stations, and achieve greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions 12 times more impressive than the CPDQ plan. Gagnon’s proposal puts transit in areas where it is most needed, such as Montreal’s east-end. The Two Mountains and the Vaudreuil AMT trains would also benefit while a tramway reaches Trudeau Airport.

Daniel Bréton, a former environment minister, was astonished to find that the CPDQ did not consider any alternatives to the REM “because it is not in their mandate” as confided to the CPDQ by the Quebec government. Breton further suggests that the project was scheduled so as to avoid attracting public scrutiny.

Manon Massé, a Quebec Solidaire MNA for downtown Montreal, notes that many aspects of the REM project go against key recommendations of the Charbonneau Commission on how to reduce corruption in Quebec politics.

Laurel Thompson, of the Citizen’s Climate Lobby, suggests that the REM is being fast-tracked partly to avoid paying higher carbon taxes in the near future.

Shaen Johnston of the Montreal Climate Coalition reminded the audience of Canada’s legal commitments under the Paris agreement to reduce GHGs. She criticizes some environmental groups that are “afraid to bite the hand that feeds” and made a call for action to stop the REM.

The panel was organized by the Young Greens of Concordia together with the Young Greens of McGill and the public interest group, Trainsparence.

