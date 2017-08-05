Renovated rental apartments in Côte-St-Luc – Côte Saint-Luc offers a quiet neighbourhood feel that creates the perfect space for families, young professionals and seniors. With a variety of parks and green spaces to explore, you’ll be sure to enjoy the smaller town atmosphere outside of the downtown core.

Place Kingsley Appartements is located in the heart of Côte Saint-Luc. With bachelor, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suites and a variety of floor plans to choose from, it’s easy for you to find a space that will meet the needs of your lifestyle. Whether you’re a young couple looking for your first apartment together, a family requiring a little extra space, a senior looking for a quiet place to relax and enjoy the scenery, or a young professional looking to live outside of the big city, Place Kingsley Appartements has what you’re looking for! Suites feature high-end amenities such as ceramic and laminate floors, updated kitchens, renovated suites, a balcony and more.

This pet friendly apartment is surrounded by beautiful green space for you and your furry friend to easily access and explore the area! Parc Donald Fletcher is located directly across the street with swings, slides, benches and more, the ideal spot to be with your family on a sunny summer day.

The building complex includes a beautiful gazebo for use by residents, a great spot to enjoy a family dinner or soak up the summer sun, along with on-site laundry and spacious suites including multi-floor units. Residents and their visitors can enjoy parking at the building, and can live stress free with staff just a call away. In fact, we have a 24 hour maintenance staff on hand and management on-site to ensure that residents needs are met at a moment’s notice. Surrounding Place Kingsley Appartements is a variety of schools, a community centre, athletic centre and public transportation.

Steps from Place Kingsley Appartements is a selection of restaurants, cafes and shops along Avenue Westminster. Just minutes away is the Quartier Cavendish with shops, a movie theatre, restaurants, banks and more. Enjoy a waterfront stroll or bike ride down the St. Lawrence River, offering endless paths just minutes from the building. Looking to relax and get outside? Grab a set of clubs at the Meadowbrook Golf Club located just down the road from the building, and pass the day on the scenic course. You will find everything you need and more within minutes of the building.

For those looking for a quiet neighbourhood with easy access to the downtown core of Montreal, Place Kingsley Appartements offers the best of both worlds. Easily access major highways with only a short drive into the city and come home to the relaxing and homely feel of Côte Saint-Luc.

In addition to the building amenities and neighbourhood offerings, resident events such as bbq’s, coffee and muffin morning and more, are held on an annual basis to say thank you for the continued commitment and to bring the community together.

Find the key to your home in Côte Saint-Luc with Place Kingsley Appartements!

Place Kingsley Appartements

5550 Trent Ave.

Côte Saint-Luc, Quebec

438-806-0213