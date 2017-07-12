Rêveurs Définitifs – A Magical Journey to a Land of Wonder adds more shows

Due to popular demand, Rêveurs Définitifs will add 10 shows starting next week as part of Festival Juste pour rire presented by Vidéotron in collaboration with Loto-Québec. Tickets to matinée shows at 4:00pm on July 15, 20, 21 & 22 and evening shows at 8:00pm from July 17 to 22 at Théâtre St-Denis are on sale now at hahaha.com

An Exceptional Singer, Erika Angell, Joins the Cast of Rêveurs Définitifs

Swedish vocalist Erika Angell will take over for Patrick Watson and lend her voice to Rêveurs Définitifs’ mesmerizing sensory and multimedia performances. Erika Angell, vocalist and composer, is known for her unconventional and explorative artistry with her band Thus Owls, among other projects. Raised on an island off of the Swedish west coast and in Montreal since 2013, her captivating voice and blazing singing is central in the polyphonic, electric and heartfelt music she creates. Her interest lies in the challenge of pushing musical boundaries to present brave, honest and unexpected art. With a vast musical background in free improvised, experimental and avant-guard music as well as indie rock, Erika has made a name for herself on the international improvised scene as well as in the singer-songwriter field and, more recently, as a film composer. She has released eleven self-produced records and has toured the world in support of them with her bands Thus Owls, Josef & Erika and The Moth. Besides her own projects Erika has collaborated, performed and recorded with many internationally acclaimed artists, including Patrick Watson, Timber Timbre, Marie-Pierre Arthur, Lonely Dear, Kim Myhr and as a member of Anders Jormin’s band Ad Lucem with an album release on the legendary jazz record label ECM.