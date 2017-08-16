Ride to Fight ALS – Please share and help

Ride to Fight ALS – For the tenth year running, the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Society of Quebec presents its annual Ride to Fight ALS Challenge sponsored by TELUS Health from August 25-27. Located at the renowned Château Vaudreuil, participants will travel the winding roads of Vaudreuil-Dorion during a period of 1 to 3 days, riding from 70 to 300 kilometers in support of families touched by ALS. A Magical Evening themed benefit dinner will be held on Saturday, August 26th. Destined to be unforgettable, the evening features special guests, entertainment of all kinds, a silent auction and a live auction hosted by legendary Montreal Canadiens’ Yvon Lambert. On Sunday August 27th, a diverse group of bike lovers, families and friends, are invited to close the event in a festive setting!

The Ride to Fight ALS celebrates its 10th anniversary

Here are a few facts about our Ride to Fight ALS

The 10 th Edition of the Ride to Fight ALS will take place August 25-27 at Château Vaudreuil;

200 volunteers and cyclists of all levels will participate;

The Ride to Fight ALS is made up of four events: a two and three-day cycling challenge, a one-day cycling challenge for all ages, and the Magical Evening benefit dinner on Saturday evening;

The Ride to Fight ALS raises awareness for ALS and collects money to support research and maintain the quality of services offered to patients and their loved ones across the province;

Since 2008, the Ride to Fight ALS has been the Society’s flagship event, with cyclists of all backgrounds participating and raising over $1.6 million during this past decade.

Luc Vilandré’s story, co-founder of the Ride to Fight ALS

When Luc Vilandré’s brother Pierre was diagnosed with ALS in 2004, Luc realized the devastation caused by this disease. Despite Pierre’s fierce 4-year fight against ALS, he succumbed to the disease. “Upon learning his diagnosis, I was appalled to see that there was no cure or treatment,” Luc said. “I resolved to do everything in my power to defeat this disease, in the name of my brother and in the name of all of those he has touched.” Luc then created and spearheaded the first Ride to Fight ALS in 2008. Ten years later, he and his team at TELUS Health are still faithful participants in this event, cycling valiantly to win against ALS.

Learn more about Luc Vilandré

Starting line

Friday August 25th. Press conference at 9 a.m., cyclists depart at 9:30 a.m.

Château Vaudreuil, 21700 Route Transcanadienne, Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec, J7V 8P3