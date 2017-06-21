River Junction Band at Pine Beach Park

River Junction Band – As part of the City of Dorval’s Novartis Concerts, the River Junction Band will be performing on Monday, July 3, at 7:30 p.m., at Pine Beach Park.

River Junction Band’s performance is progressive, aggressive, and rockin’ country at its best. The group boasts solid four-part harmonies and draws on influences as diverse as Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, AC/DC, and The Rolling Stones.

In case of bad weather, the concert will be held at the Serge Nolet Auditorium (1301 Dawson Avenue), in Dorval. This free musical show is presented by the City of Dorval, in cooperation with Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

For more information about the special evenings planned for you this summer in Dorval, pick up the “Culture at Your Door” brochure in all Dorval municipal buildings, call 514 633-4170, or visit www.ville.dorval.qc.ca/leisure