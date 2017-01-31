The Rocket de Laval unveils its logo and team uniform

The Rocket de Laval ‐‐ the Montreal Canadiens’ American Hockey League affiliate team starting with the 2017‐2018 season‐‐ held a press conference at Carrefour Laval today to officially unveil the exciting new logo and uniforms the team will wear when it hits the ice at Place Bell for their inaugural season.

In the presence of Geoff Molson, Marc Bergevin and several former Canadiens players, Place Bell president Vincent Lucier introduced the Rocket de Laval logo, as well as the jerseys the team’s players will wear, at home and on the road, when their season begins in the fall.

“We reached our objective by creating a logo and uniform that solidifies the historic link between the Rocket de Laval and the Canadiens, while honouring a Quebec legend, and by creating a new identity for a new generation of fans,” said Vincent Lucier.

“We can proudly say that the Rocket is now solidly entrenched deep in the heart of Laval’s sports landscape and that our thirst for success is as strong as our desire to be proud ambassadors for the city of Laval,” said Lucier, who also announced the on‐sale dates for Full‐Season, Half‐Season and Flex 20 ticket packages.

The Rocket teamed up with the marketing agency lg2 to develop its logo and brand identity. Inspired by the theme, History is Our Fuel, the Rocket de Laval jersey combines blue, white and red, which have been the Canadiens’ trademark colours for more than a century, while emphasizing the strong connection between the Rocket and the parent club. The link to the legendary Maurice “Rocket” Richard is omnipresent, with patches featuring number 9 on each of the sleeves. A graphic flame icon propelling the Rocket’s number upwards is also found below the player’s number on the back and on the socks, drawing a reference to the speed of a propelling rocket. The Laval logotype appears on the shoulders as well as in the neck tie of the jersey.

Hockey enthusiasts and Rocket fans will be able to purchase season tickets for as low as $15 per game during a pre‐sale blitz as early as February 7, with registration to the club’s newsletter currently under way until February 6. Fans can choose between three distinctive packages: Full‐Season and Half‐Season tickets or the versatile Flex 20 package. Additional information on tickets and the Rocket de Laval team store and products can be found on the team’s official website, www.RocketLaval.com, set to go online today.