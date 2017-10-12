The Rocky Horror Show at the MainLine Theatre

The Rocky Horror Show – In what is now regarded as a highly-anticipated Montreal Halloween tradition, the MainLine Theatre, located at 3997 St. Laurent Boulevard, will be presenting their production of Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” for the 6th year. This time, it will run for eight performances from October 19 – 31.

Helmed under the direction of the MainLine’s Artistic and Executive Director Amy Blackmore, along with the help of Patrick Lloyd Brennan and Holly Greco, “The Rocky Horror Show” tells that cult classic horrific story of newlyweds Brad and Janet, who spend a dark and stormy night in a rather freakishly haunted castle inhabited by a group of haunted freaks led by the always irrepressible Frank N Furter.

The all-Montreal cast of this production of “The Rocky Horror Show” will feature many of the performers who have done this show during its previous Halloween runs at the MainLine, along with some new additions to the cast, as well as a five-piece live band, full-fledged choreographed dance routines, and of course, the audience is encouraged to shout out their favourite call back remarks and responses that are part of the Rocky Horror experience.

Show time for all performances (October 19 – 21, 25-29 and 31) start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $18 for seniors and students. For more information, or to purchase tickets, call 514-849-3378.