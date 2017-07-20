Saguenay Beer Festival – Sum 41 / The Flatliners / Metric – See Videos

The Festival des Bières du monde de Saguenay (FBM) will hold its 9th edition from July 20 to 23, 2017 on the Chicoutimi Port Area. After Billy talent last year, the entire FBM team is proud to have SUM41 and Metric shows presented exclusively in Quebec performing on the main stage. The Festival des Bières du monde de Saguenay (FBM) it’s four days of good beer, good food, and good music not to be missed!

Last year, the FBM has welcomed more than 96,000 visitors and sold nearly a million liters of beer in 4 days! Continuing its growth, the 2017 edition features over 70 exhibitors and artisans, including some 450 beers from here and elsewhere. More than outdoor festivities, the FBM, both friendly and commercial, is a perfect mix of great entertainment and new discoveries. Tasting booths and workshops to perfect your knowledge of beer products will be combined with a host of activities and shows that will appeal to all!

Main Stage SUM 41

The news of the upcoming METRIC show followed the announcement of international group SUM41’s performance! In the same line as Blink 182 and Green Day, SUM 41 is a must in the international punk-rock scene. The Canadian combo appeared in the late 90s and consists of vocalist and guitarist Derick Whibley, guitarist Dave Baksh, bassist Cone McCaslin, and drummer Steve Jocz.



SUM 41 is currently on a world tour after recording their 10th album in 20 years of career, “13 voices” released on October 7. Exclusively in eastern Quebec, the FBM welcomes SUM 41 on July 22, 2017! Get ready for two hours of great and memorable rock in an electric mood right in the middle of summer!

THE FLATLINERS – FIRST PART

Directly from Ontario, the Canadian punk rock group will open SUM 41’s show on July 22, 2017. With their new album Inviting light, released April 7, 2017, The Flatliners have been hitting the international punk-rock scene for the past fifteen years. Rock / ska enthusiasts will be served with The Flatliners, which will whet the crowd’s appetite for the SUM 41 show!

METRIC

Canadian Indie rock band, METRIC collaborated and recorded with Lou Reed, played with the Rolling Stones and even entertained the Queen of England! With several radio hits and millions of albums sold around the world, they have been traveling internationally for several years with their charismatic leader, Emily Haines. Exclusively presented in Quebec, Metric is THE show you do not want to miss this summer.

METRIC will hit the main stage of the Festival des Bières du Monde de Saguenay July 21, 2017 at 10pm.

Also performing at the Festival : Steve Hill, Undercover Légendes du Rock, Volume 10, Final State et As One Man.

