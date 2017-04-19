Sail Grand opening in Les Avenues Vaudreuil

Sail Grand Opening – “With a 70,000 square feet store and over 500,000 skus of equipment, clothing and accessories required for outdoor activities, from kayaking to fly fishing, SAIL is without a doubt the ideal store to launch our latest Avenue – Avenue Loisirs, said Tyler Harden, Vice-President, Leasing, at Harden. They’ve created a new shopping experience for their customers that will lead the way for the future transformation of their store network and this is the kind of uniqueness we value. Their vocation and products answer a want and a need of the clients that shop at Les Avenues Vaudreuil.”

Avenue Loisirs, located at the roundabout at the intersection of the 40 and Cité des Jeunes, is a node focused on active living, dining and leisure. While SAIL is the first major retailer to open its door on Avenue Loisirs, it was preceded by Starbucks, the renowned coffeehouse, a few weeks ago. Several more stores are set to open on Avenue Loisirs in the next few months, among them are Souvlaki Bar, La Belle et La Boeuf and Carlos and Pepe’s.

“The opening of SAIL and our restaurant roster, at Avenue Loisirs, is a cornerstone for our shopping center. Les Avenues Vaudreuil were created to offer unique lifestyle and shopping experiences, and for people to refer to it as the go-to social hub in the area. Leisure and dining are checked off the list and we are looking forward to announcing the next arrivals shortly” added Mr. Harden.

The other two lifestyle avenues presently open are Avenue Mode, focused on fashion and Avenue Marché, for the freshest food and grocery products. The fourth Avenue has yet to be revealed.

To find out more about Les Avenues Vaudreuil and its retailers, visit lesavenuesvaudreuil.com and Facebook .