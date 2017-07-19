Sand, sun, sex ed, beach volleyball tournament

Beach Volleyball Tournament – From the abortion pill to the national overdose crisis, there is a need to ensure that Montreal youth have access to meaningful health education. As the Quebec government explores how to reintroduce health education to schools, Montreal’s vibrant service industry is coming together to show how important sex education is for our city’s youth. Head & Hands’ Annual Serve Beach Volleyball Tournament is taking place on Sunday, July 30th.

In 2005, provincial education reform essentially removed health education classes from Quebec schools, leaving high school students without access to a comprehensive sexual health education curriculum. As the Quebec government’s two-year sex ed pilot project comes to an end, there is no word on how or whether it will be made standard across the province. Schools have not been given the right tools to deliver comprehensive sexual education to youth, and may continue to be ill equipped to do so for years to come.

Head & Hands’ Sense Project, started in 2005, offers a holistic and youth-led education program based around non-judgment and harm reduction. With large-scale sensationalization of the “abortion pill” (recently made free in Quebec), the Canada-wide overdose crisis, and continued conversations around cyberbullying and consent, youth must be able to access accurate information without feeling afraid or being judged. Youth cannot escape these realities, so we have to make sure they understand them fully. The Sense Project model is built on the knowledge that teens will experiment, but they need to experiment safely and with all the information and nuance.

The Sense Project offers a sex ed program fit for the smartphone generation: a series of non-judgmental, sex-positive, youth-tailored sex education workshops that respond to current youth realities. A team of young people under 25 are trained to facilitate workshops for their peers, from covering the basics like STI prevention and contraception, to delving into hard topics like social media, pornography, healthy relationships, and gender identity. Just like the youth that we support, we are constantly growing, changing and seeking new information about how our world is shifting around us and because of us.

who: The staff of close to 20 Montreal bars and restaurants and 500 community members who want to support sex education for youth

Why: To support sex education for Montreal youth through a fun day of beach volleyball, games, slip n’ slide, sex-ed relay races, and more!

When: Sunday, July 30th, 2017 / 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Where: Jeanne-Mance Park beach volleyball courts ( Corner of Parc Avenue and Duluth)