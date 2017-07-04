Schnitzel Haus in Ste Anne de bellevue has hearty German fare!

Schnitzel Haus – The Schnitzel Haus is situated in one of the prized waterfront buildings on St-Anne street. The decor is open and well lit, with cozy chairs and pretty flowers embellishing each table. There is plenty of indoor seating and more seating on the terrace which offers a lovely view of the canal.

We were a party of four diners, all hungry, and eager to taste some traditional German fare. The menu offers many typical items to chose from, such as schnitzel, pork knuckles, bratwurst or spätzle, and there are also options which are not German but just as appetizing, such as Greek salad and tomato-mozzarella salad.

We each chose an appetizer, and when we saw how generous the servings were, we realized that we could easily have shared two of the entrées instead of four. The beef soup was hearty and well flavoured. The camembert was the most popular at our table: it came with warm buns, a fresh salad, and cranberry sauce. The tomato-mozzarella salad was also a huge portion, and although it was beautifully presented, it might have benefited from some fresh herbs on it, as opposed to dried. The chef’s salad was crunchy and fresh and the accompanying chicken was very tender and delicious.

Our main dishes were equally impressive in terms of portion sizes. The schnitzels were almost falling off the big dinner plates. The meat was tender, well cooked, and the accompanying potatoes were also good. One of us asked for our side to be Spätzle (German noodles), and we found it a tad dry. The red cabbage salad was perfect.

Given the impressive size of our meal so far, we were only able to ask for one dessert, and we hesitated between the apple strudel, served with whipped cream, or the black forest cake. We decided to have the strudel, and we loved it.

The Schnitzel Haus does not yet have an alcohol permit, nor can you bring your own wine. On the other hand, they do serve some better quality non-alcoholic beers.

Situated at 132 Rue St-Anne, in Ste-Anne de Bellevue

(514) 457-0598

Open everyday except Monday, from 11am to 9 or 10pm

Photos: Elena Ducouré