Sebastian Maniscalco plays Montreal

Sebastian Maniscalco – Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is one of the hottest comics around today. Here is some proof: the gala he hosted at last year’s Just For Laughs festival sold out almost immediately after tickets went on sale; his new “The Pete and Sebastian Show” is one of the top-ranked broadcasts on SiriusXM satellite radio; and Forbes magazine ranked him as one of the world’s highest paid comedians for 2017.

And if that’s not enough proof for you, then consider this: because of the increased demand for tickets for the Montreal leg of his upcoming “Stay Hungry” North American tour, a third show has just recently been added. Maniscalco will now perform on January 5 at 7 and 9:30 p.m., and January 6 at 7 p.m. at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier of Place des Arts. Named “the people’s comedian” by People Magazine, Maniscalco will give his manic take on his life and matters that concern him as part of a 15-city tour in 2018 that begins in Montreal, and will see him perform in such cities as Washington, D.C., Providence, Boston, New York and his native Chicago.

Tickets for the third show of “Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry” on January 6 (with limited tickets available for the two January 5 shows) cost $55.75, $65.75, $75.75 and $89.75, with a limited number of VIP Meet & Greet tickets available at $325 each, and includes premium seating, a backstage photo op and tour laminate. For more information, go to www.hahaha.com/sebastian; to purchase tickets, call 514-842-2112 or go to www.placedesarts.com

By: Stuart Nulman – mtltimes.ca