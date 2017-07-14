Have you seen this new SQ patrol car in your rear view mirror?

New SQ patrol cars to slowly make way on to roads

New SQ patrol car – The Sûreté du Québec has unveiled its new patrol cars, which will slowly replace its older cars over the next three years. The new cars are black with white doors and ‘accents of its signature olive green and yellow’. And it’s a design that should have people turning their heads as the 1,100 new cars slowly make their way on to the roads.

They introduced the new design on their Facebook page claiming it ‘will combine safety, visibility and aesthetics… this new visual will maximize identification and perception by choosing a black and white contrast as well as reflective bands in the identification design. In sunny times, during snow precipitation or in fog, this combination will be a major asset. The goal is to maximize identification and perception by opting for black and white contrast as well as reflective strips’ and ‘it will prove to be a major asset during sunny weather, snowfall and fog’.

But some people voicing their opinions on social media feel the changes actually make the cars look less visible, ‘especially when it comes to night or in conditions like fog’ or ‘It’s a bad attempt at the Batmobile’, while others think it’s ‘pretty cool’ and ‘looks very professional’.

What do you think of the new cars? Do you feel drivers will take the provincial force more seriously and drive more carefully?