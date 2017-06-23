Shakespear-in-the-Park new locations and summer dates

Shakespear-in-the-Park – From July 13 to August 15 inclusive, Repercussions Theatre presents Much Ado About Nothing for its annual family-friendly Shakespeare-in-the-Park (SITP) tour. Directed by Repercussion’s Artistic Director, Amanda Kellock, the production blends seasoned and emerging actors and designers to create a magical evening of theatre under the stars. Continuing its expansion into new neighbourhoods, Repercussion adds Greenfield Park, Town of Mount Royal, LaSalle and Rivière-des-Prairies to the tour, along with Cornwall, Ontario.

Much Ado About Nothing examines deception and gender inequality through a confluence of plot lines. Claudio, a young soldier returned from war, asks Don Pedro to woo the beautiful Hero on his behalf but once won, Claudio’s affections quickly vanish when he is falsely led to believe that Hero has cheated on him. Meanwhile Beatrice and Benedick, committed bachelors, humorously illuminate the downside of traditional gender roles through an ongoing and rigorous battle of wits. Claudio’s instant attraction to Hero, his public renunciation and eventual betrothal highlight the fickle side of love yet, as powerful in its vulnerability as it is comical in its capriciousness, love triumphs over treachery in the end, and both couples are happily united.

RAIN CANCELLATIONS: Call 514-931-2644, visit www.repercussiontheatre.com or follow Repercussion Theatre on Twitter (@RepercussionMtl) or Facebook.

SHOW SCHEDULE – All shows begin at 7pm

July August 13th – Baie d’Urfé 1st – McGill University Campus 14th – Cornwall 2nd – Brossard 15th – Knowlton 3rd – Mount Royal Cemetery 16th – Park Extension 4th – Ville Saint-Laurent 18th – Pierrefonds 5th – Rivière-des-Prairies 19th – Kirkland 6th – Plateau-Mont-Royal 20th – Dorval 8th – Westmount 21st – Canadian Centre for Architecture 9th – Westmount 22nd – Westmount 10th – LaSalle 23rd – Westmount 11th – Morin Heights 25th – Verdun 12th – Ville-Marie 26th – Côte-Saint-Luc 13th – Hemmingford 27th -Town of Mount Royal 15th – Greenfield Park 28th – Beaconsfield 29th – Huntingdon 30th – N.D.G

For park details & maps, visit www.repercussiontheatre.com/muchado