Shakespear-in-the-Park new locations and summer dates
Shakespear-in-the-Park – From July 13 to August 15 inclusive, Repercussions Theatre presents Much Ado About Nothing for its annual family-friendly Shakespeare-in-the-Park (SITP) tour. Directed by Repercussion’s Artistic Director, Amanda Kellock, the production blends seasoned and emerging actors and designers to create a magical evening of theatre under the stars. Continuing its expansion into new neighbourhoods, Repercussion adds Greenfield Park, Town of Mount Royal, LaSalle and Rivière-des-Prairies to the tour, along with Cornwall, Ontario.
Much Ado About Nothing examines deception and gender inequality through a confluence of plot lines. Claudio, a young soldier returned from war, asks Don Pedro to woo the beautiful Hero on his behalf but once won, Claudio’s affections quickly vanish when he is falsely led to believe that Hero has cheated on him. Meanwhile Beatrice and Benedick, committed bachelors, humorously illuminate the downside of traditional gender roles through an ongoing and rigorous battle of wits. Claudio’s instant attraction to Hero, his public renunciation and eventual betrothal highlight the fickle side of love yet, as powerful in its vulnerability as it is comical in its capriciousness, love triumphs over treachery in the end, and both couples are happily united.
RAIN CANCELLATIONS: Call 514-931-2644, visit www.repercussiontheatre.com or follow Repercussion Theatre on Twitter (@RepercussionMtl) or Facebook.
SHOW SCHEDULE – All shows begin at 7pm
|
July
|
August
|
13th – Baie d’Urfé
|
1st – McGill University Campus
|
14th – Cornwall
|
2nd – Brossard
|
15th – Knowlton
|
3rd – Mount Royal Cemetery
|
16th – Park Extension
|
4th – Ville Saint-Laurent
|
18th – Pierrefonds
|
5th – Rivière-des-Prairies
|
19th – Kirkland
|
6th – Plateau-Mont-Royal
|
20th – Dorval
|
8th – Westmount
|
21st – Canadian Centre for Architecture
|
9th – Westmount
|
22nd – Westmount
|
10th – LaSalle
|
23rd – Westmount
|
11th – Morin Heights
|
25th – Verdun
|
12th – Ville-Marie
|
26th – Côte-Saint-Luc
|
13th – Hemmingford
|
27th -Town of Mount Royal
|
15th – Greenfield Park
|
28th – Beaconsfield
|
|
29th – Huntingdon
|
|
30th – N.D.G
|
For park details & maps, visit www.repercussiontheatre.com/muchado