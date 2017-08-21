Shop Eco-friendly in these new Montreal grocery stores

Eco-friendly grocery stores – Have you ever seen endless studies, pictures and documentaries on the amount of waste generated on the planet but never found a realistic way to reduce it? Or you’re just tired and fed up of having to take the trash out? These new and up-and-coming grocery stores in Montreal now make waste management easier for you.

The zero-waste movement is getting more and more popular by the day. In Montreal alone, there are 3 main zero waste stores that offer an alternative to the way we shop. LOCO in Villeray near the Jarry park, Vrac & Bocaux in the Petite-Patrie borough and Frenco in the Plateau on Saint Denis Avenue. The concept is simple, you bring your own reusable tote bags and mesh bags for fruit and vegetables as well as your reusable glass containers or tupperware for anything sold in bulk. On your containers, you can write the tare weight, so that once you get to the till, the cashier will reduce the tare from the end weight. By simply being a little organized with your food shops, you can shop completely TRASH-FREE!

Places like Vrac & Bocaux and LOCO also help you reduce your bathroom waste. They sell bamboo toothbrushes which are 100% compostable as well as toothpaste in bulk. By shopping in these local stores, you get to support local companies and by locally grown fruit and vegetables.

The grocery store FRENCO also has a café with delicious coffee and vegan goods for you to snack on once you’ve done some good to the planet! You’re guaranteed a friendly welcome and smiley staff at any of the locations! Now don’t forget to keep all of your jam jars!

Here are threeEco-friendly grocery stores:

LOCO

422 Rue Jarry E, Montréal, QC H2P 1V3

www.epicerieloco.ca

Vrac & Bocaux

6698 Christopher Columbus Avenue, Montreal, Qc, H2S 2G8

www.vracetbocaux.ca

Frenco

3985 St Laurent Blvd, Montreal, QC H2W 1Y4

www.frenco.ca