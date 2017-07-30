Sicillian wines – Montreal Italian week just around the corner

Sicillian wines – Italian week is just around the corner in Montreal and what better excuse to drink and eat Italian. This year edition will focus on Sicily putting into the spotlight their arts, and gastronomical heritage. The 24th edition will run from August 4 to 13th, 2017. Several activities and events will happen in different parts of Montreal and the north shore ( Laval). For schedule information, please visit: ( Montreal’s Italian week. http://italianweek.ca/en/.)

Some of the main gastronomical events at the Festival will include a best cannoli contest and diverse Italian cooking classes lead by Ateliers & Saveurs. Like the rest of Italian gastronomy, Sicilian food has old traditions, since its history, and that of the people who have inhabited it, is one of the most ancient in the world. Its first inhabitants, migrants and invaders, were probably attracted by its exceptional climate and extraordinary fertility.

Sicily yields exquisite fruit such as peach or apricot and vegetables like asparagus. Other important crops rice. sugar cane, cotton, carob tree and pistachio. Fish and seafood,in the island, are superb – for example tuna, sardines, clams, anchovies, swordfish and shrimps – and quite the case better than meat.

For some time now, Sicilian wines have come out from the shadows. Today their presence cannot be taken for granted in any serious Italian restaurant in Montreal and beyond. In the past, many wine lovers and casual drinkers hardy knew Sicily compared to the most northern familiar wine regions such as Veneto and Piedmont. With their rich viticultural heritage, Sicilian wines have the capacity to charm those looking for new sensations off the beaten path.

Warm, windy, and with mountain vines, Sicily is El Dorado for winemaking opportunities. In essence, Sicily is experiencing a real wine stronghold.Sicilian wines are made from both native and international grapes, with indigenous varieties offering exciting opportunities in winemaking. Protagonist grapes include a fragrant white, called Grillo, as well as popular reds Nero d’Avola and Frappato.

Close to 30 years ago, Sicily’s wine industry was oriented on Marsala fortified wines. However, today the quality has improved significantly contributing interesting flavors and characteristics. Today, Sicily is home to a number of artisanal winemaking families, mixing old and new world styles.

Festival Vins Et Histoire De Terrebonne

After the Italian week, head up to the Festival Vins Et Histoire De Terrebonne to quench your wine thirst. With twenty years on its making, the festival has become a must for the Quebec wine lover. It is happening on the Ile des Moulins on August the 12th and 13th.

For those that want to kick off the festivities earlier at the festival, there will be a pre cocktail party on Friday August 11th. The St Pierre street of Terrebonne will be closed for this event. For $25, guest will have access to the Terrebonne wine festival and 3 cocktails made my mixologists Emilie Loiselle and Maximiliano Vallee Valletta.

If you happen to go, you will have a chance to taste more than 1000 products from 50 expositors. This year’s edition features a special bar for whisky enthusiasts and many food trucks including the famous Jerry Ferrer. For those that wine lovers that want to wish to learn more, there will be conferences on saturday lead by local wine authors such as Nadia Fournier and Jacques Orhon.

Tickets for the festival can be bought, onsite, online on the site of Ile des Moulins ( http://iledesmoulins.com/), or at the following SAQs:

Terrebonne : ch. Gascon, boul. Des Seigneurs, mtée Des Pionniers et La Plaine

Mascouche

Repentigny (boul. Notre-Dame)

Laval (Promenades Saint-François and highways 440 et 19)

Boisbriand (Faubourg Boisbriand)

Lorraine

Three Sicilian wines to welcome Italian week:



Planeta Sicilia 2016 SAQ # 12818361 $16.95

Made with equal parts of Nero D’Avola and Syrah, this rose has a fragrant nose bringing to mind dried rose petals, pomegranate and strawberries. On the palate,it is smooth, light and fresh with an elegant finish. Perfect with meat arancinis.

Marco de Bartoli Lucido 2016 SAQ # 12640603 $20.25

Made with the Catarratto variety, this white wine has enticing mineral aromas that bring to mind shellfish, seaweed and sea salt corals. Some terrific fruit notes as well, such as zesty lemon and pink grapefruit flesh. On the mouth, digest with a nervy acidity and a long finish. A plate that calls for a steaming bowl of linguine alle vongole.

Benanti Etna Rosso 2014 SAQ # 11348459 $24.55

Made with indigenous 85% Nerello Mascalese and 15% Nerello Cappuccio, this shining red brings to mind a beautiful perfume of blue and red flower, raspberries, jamaican spices and mediterranean herbs. Fresh and young with polished tannins, it shows savoury flavours of field berries and spices such as white pepper,and clove with a lingering mineral note in the finish. Can’t go wrong with Pizza alla Margherita with this wine.