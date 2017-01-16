Skating with kilts in Montreal
This past Saturday at the Natrel Skating Rink, nearly 100 people celebrate their Scottish ancestry or just love of Scotland, by donning kilts and skating in celebration of Sir John A’s Birthday, as well as Canada and Montreal’s birthdays. Hosted by the St. Andrews Society of Montreal and the Scotland Government, highlights included a giant birthday cake for Sir John A and Highland Dancers. Images are below, credit to St. Andrews Society of Montreal .
