Smoothie Cubes launched in alley behind Queue de Cheval

Smoothie Cubes – With the hot days of summer now upon us, a nice cold, refreshing drink to ward off that summer heat is always on our minds, especially a nice, cold, refreshing – and healthy – smoothie Cubes. However, sometimes we are in a rush and can’t find the time to go to the nearest coffee shop or juice bar to order our favourite smoothie drink. That’s where Smoothie Cubes comes into the picture.

Developed by Montreal’s In Balance Superfoods, a division of In Foods Inc., Smoothie Cubes is a quick and easy way to make your own refreshing fruit smoothies. The product was officially launched on June 19 at a back alley-style launch party behind the Queue de Cheval Steakhouse on de la Montagne Street.

The event had a tropical theme to it – owing to the six tropical-style flavours that Smoothie Cubes are available in (including pineapple, peach & carrot; strawberry, raspberry & mango; and coffee, milk & dates) – and while guests were enjoying bbq hors d’oeuvres like sliders and pulled beef poutine, not to mention cocktails made with the six varieties of Smoothie Cubes, Cheria Kyres from In Foods demonstrated to me how easy it was to make my own smoothie drink with Smoothie Cubes. All you have to do is put in 10 cubes, along with your favourite liquid in a blender or a shaker, and just press the button or shake it up to mix the ingredients together in order to have your very own smoothie in a matter of minutes; she also added that the Smoothie Cubes also double as ice cubes to keep the smoothie drink chilled.

As well, Ms. Kyres said that Smoothie Cubes are made with all natural ingredients, are non-gmo and gluten free, has no added sugar, and are made with fruits and vegetables that are pressed at the peak of their ripeness. And if you want to be on your way to making your own delicious smoothies this summer, Smoothie Cubes are now available at the following stores across Montreal: Costco, Loblaws, Walmart, IGA, Metro, Provigo and Super C. For more information, go to www.infoodsinc.com