Snowmobile jumping at Philips Square downtown #375mtl

World snowmobiling champions perform jaw-dropping aerial tricks in downtown Montréal for the first time ever.

An epic freestyle snowmobiling show, presented by Tribu expérentiel for the Hivernales will be taking downtown Montréal by storm. Union Street, up to Philips Square, will become a snowmobiling course and host to champion riders who will be showing off their mind-blowing jumps above Sainte-Catherine Street. For the first time ever!

The events will feature 10 of the best riders in the world. They will be wowing crowds with their phenomenal tricks and total fearlessness on a course that includes two ramps designed exclusively for the occasion. Soaring more than 10 metres in the air, these consummate athletes will cover a distance of come 25 metres, and their most daring and dangerous stunts, including the famous back flip, promises to leave hearts pounding. They’ll be hitting the ramps in rapid succession during three gravity-defying demonstrations and giving audiences the most spectacular show ever.

If you’re a thrill seeker, adrenaline junkie or action sports fans, the high-octane Motoneige MTL Xtrem is what you’ve been waiting for all winter.

Free of charge.

Opening hours

Saturday February 4th from 6 pm : Animation on site

Saturday February 4th from 7 pm to 7:45 pm : Demonstration # 1

Sunday February 5th from 11:45 am : Animation on site

Sunday February 5th from noon to 12:45 pm : Demonstration # 2

Sunday February 5th from 2 pm : Animation on site

Sunday February 5th from 3 pm to 3:45 pm: Demonstration # 3