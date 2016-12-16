Snowmobiles doing daring tricks downtown

A new addition to the winter festivities marking Montreal’s 375th anniversary was announced this Wednesday: Motoneige MTL Xtrem, an event that will be part of the Hivernales, the winter festivities with which the year-long celebration will kick off this coming January.

To the amazement of the journalists present at the demonstration two members of the Tribu Expérientiel—the group producing those extraordinary performances—jumped more than 10 meters in the air with the assistance of two specially-designed ramps. They also performed some even more dangerous stunts, including a back flip.

The performances for the press were just a preview of what people should expect on Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5 when 10 of the most recognized snowmobiling champions will be present at a specially-conditioned area on Union St. up to Philips Sq.

“Tribu Expérientiel is a true ambassador of urban adrenaline and unique sporting events. With this show, we’re bringing the mountain spirit to the city because snowmobiling is a symbol of our Québécois identity,” said Micah Desforges, President and Founder of Tribu Expérientiel and producer of the Barbegazi winter action sports festival.

For his part, Serge Postigo, Assistant Commissioner for Montreal’s 375-anniversary celebration said: “What an amazing opportunity to show how we make the best of winter with a typically Québécois invention. There’s nothing like an electrifying demonstration in the heart of downtown to celebrate our urban and northern character.”

On behalf of the Quebec government and the Minister of Municipal Affairs, D’Arcy-McGee MNA David Birnbaum was also at the show and in his speech he indicated that these activities “celebrate not only where we live, but how we live winter, and Montreal’s signature creativity.”

These freestyle snowmobile demonstrations scheduled for February is one of the many free activities planned to make Montrealers full participants of the 375th-anniversary celebrations. For more information about the whole range of activities visit www.375mtl.com

By Sergio Martinez – mtltimes.ca