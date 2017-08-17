Solar Eclipse 2017 viewing

Solar Eclipse 2017 – Experience the partial solar eclipse on campus at John Abbott College this Monday, August 21 from 13:20 – 15:50. Join the student astronomy group Stars & Stuff who are planning activities around the Solar Eclipse 2017, as well as streaming NASA coverage live for the duration.

Sky gazers are welcome to join students and staff on the Oval, the front lawn of the College. However, they should bring their own protective eyewear.

CBC.ca states: To protect your eyes, wear special eclipse glasses, which you can get at many local museums, [public libraries] and science centres , or order through websites like the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. NASA says to make sure the glasses have certification information, with a designated ISO 12312-2 international standard. Don’t use them if they’re bent, damaged or more than three years old.

Parking is difficult during the day on campus so we strongly recommend that visitors take public transit.

Please be-careful and do not look at the Solar Eclipse 2017 without the proper protective eye-wear.

Even a partial Solar Eclipse can damage your eye site.