Saint-Sauveur making snow already

Sommet Saint-Sauveur making snow- Proud to remain the ski resort with the longest season in Quebec, Sommet Saint-Sauveur making snow from from Monday to Tuesday, making their snow guns produce as much snow as possible. The resort let the race for the first ski resort to open for the 2017-2018 season, begin at the same time.

Thumbing your nose at Mother Nature

Thanks to major investments this year, the Laurentians resort can be proud of launching its snow making season earlier this year and on a wider terrain. In doing so, the ground-breaking ski resort thumbs its nose at Mother Nature, which wrapped the province with summer temperatures over the last few weeks.

Taking advantage of last night’s cold window, Sommet Saint-Sauveur’s snow growers took the opportunity to cover up the 70 trail with a beautiful white coat of snow, to the pure delight of ski enthusiasts, waiting for the beginning of the season with great anticipation.

A riveting race

As it is the case each year, many of the province’s ski resorts become ingenious rivals in order to win the race of the first ski resort to offer a trail to ski lovers. North shore, South shore and Eastern townships join the friendly race in order to win the coveted title, traditionally held by Sommet Saint-Sauveur. On your mark, get set, go!

Sommet Saint-Sauveur hopes to see you all this winter to enjoy the longest ski season in Quebec!