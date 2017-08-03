Sources Blvd. & Hwy 20 overpass work to begin next year – are you avoiding the area?

Sources Blvd. & Hwy 20 overpass – Quebec’s transport ministry says the long-awaited repair work on the aging Sources Blvd. and Highway 20 interchange will begin sometime in 2018.

It was built in 1970 and the work has been long overdue. At first the plans were to completely rebuild the interchange, but Transport Quebec decided to repair it instead.

The first phase of the work will begin with the two ramps, which already having traffic restrictions on them due to safety concerns. Since last spring, heavy trucks and buses have not been able to use the ramps and have to take a detour on Highway 20 East to the Dorval Circle before being able to head west again. The restrictions will remain in place.

The exact date for when the work will begin in 2018 has yet to be be announced, pending the awarding of the contract.

