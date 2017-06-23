St. Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival – The 27th edition of the St. Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival wrapped up in their own inimitable style on June 18 with the annual Frankie Awards ceremony, which was held for the first time at Club Soda.

Hosted by festival executive and artistic director Amy Blackmore and associate director Kenny Streule, the Frankie Awards honoured some of the festival’s favourite productions in 14 different categories, and were handed out by a number of Fringe Festival partners. The awards were named in honour of Frank Hopkins, a major benefactor of the Montreal Fringe Festival during its early years, who died in 2015 at the age of 93.

Some of the Frankie Award winners were: “The Morning After The Life Before” (Best English Production), “The Ballad of Frank Allen” (Best English Comedy), “The Merkin Sisters” (Montreal Clown Festival Award), Glam Glam Productions (Spirit of the Fringe Award), and “Precinct: An Improvised Cop Story” (Best Visual Identity Award for its poster artwork).

Also, Ms. Blackmore announced to the full house crowd about two special Fringe-related events: World Fringe Day on July 11, which will be simultaneously observed by every Fringe festival around the world; and during the first week of October, a special remounting of several popular shows not only from this year’s Fringe Festival, but from past festivals as well.

Feature Image: Shane Adamczak (left) and Al Lafrance accepting their Best English Comedy Award for “The Ballad of Frank Allen” at the Fringe Festival’s Frankie Awards ceremony