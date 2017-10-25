Stranger Things Halloween Dance Party

Stranger Things – Halloween is coming up soon and there are many different events to choose from to attend. This year, in honour of and to celebrate season 2, Fairmount Theatre have organised a Stranger Things themed Halloween night. Stranger Things brought back the 80s horror movies, and Fairmount Theatre want to celebrate this era as much as possible during Halloweens season.

On October 28th, make sure to head over to Fairmount Theatre for 10 p.m to take part in the Stranger Things and 80s Halloween Dance Party. Don’t forget to look the part, either channelling an 80s wardrobe or dressing up as one of the characters from Stranger Things. During the night, they’ll also be a few spooky Halloween songs. Tickets are only 8$ per person, so click here to book your ticket now.

The event is only open to people 18 years and over. Click here to access the official Facebook event and to RSVP. Make sure to get your tickets in advance because this is a popular event.