Sun, Sand and Smiles in Runaway Bay Jamaica

Runaway Bay Jamaica – The beautiful clear blue ocean rocks gently as a light breeze keeps me cool. The rhythmic beats of reggae play in the background joined with laugher of happy guests. As I lay on my beach chair with a cold drink in hand, I feel extra grateful today for I am in sunny Jamaica at Luxury Bahia Principe Runaway Bay.

The beautiful Runaway Bay is located on the North Coast of Jamaica, about an hour drive from Montego Bay airport. Runaway Bay got its name from being an escape route for runaway slaves. The beautiful beaches and thick lush mountain forests make it the perfect place to relax and rejuvenate.

The moment of arrival at the Luxury Bahia Principe, I’m greeted with smiles and cold refreshments in an open-air, modern chic lobby. The welcoming front desk employees want my experience of enjoyment to begin immediately with a smooth quick check-in. A personal butler ushers me to my bright and large room with a king-size bed covered in fluffy pillows and a view of the sea that entices a loud “Wow”. I quickly change into my beachwear and set off to discover the property that will be my home for the next days.

The Luxury Bahia Principe Runaway Bay is an adult-only resort that neighbours with the Family Friendly Grand Bahia Principe Jamaica property. Guests at the Luxury Resort can freely use the facilities and experience the restaurants at both resorts. Pool sides are created with complete comfort in mind with plenty of chairs, shaded areas, and canopies for those who need a little respite from the sun. The “La Isla” wet bar will mix you the perfect drink and the Sushi bar will provide the perfect snack.

I walk on the white sand beach and stop by the water-sports club where you can find free rentals of paddle surfs, snorkeling gear, kayaks and so much more. The waves are perfect for an unforgettable snorkeling excursion. The remainder of my day is spent on a lounge chair by the beach taking in the truly beautiful view and dreaming of where I will be dinning tonight.

There are five wonderful restaurant options to choose at the Luxury Resort, from the ‘Takara’ Asian Restaurant to the ‘Picasso’ Spanish Gourmet Restaurant. For meat lovers, Rodizio- the open-air restaurant is a perfect delicious choice. The ‘Jazmin’ main buffet provides an endless choices of food options that will please all. The great seven restaurant choices at the Grand Bahia Principe are also available to choose from. For those who do not want to go far from the beach there is the “Piscis” Beach restaurant with an nice buffet spread and cold drinks. For those who love to be entertained while eating the teppanyaki experience is a must at the “Mikado’

As I sip my drink at the Sunset Bar by the beach I witness a couple getting married under the gazebo and I think what a perfect place to start their lives together. Yes, days of sun, sand, and smiles makes for a perfect getaway at the Bahia Principe properties in Runaway Bay Jamaica where one truly experiences happiness.

Luxury Bahia Principe Runaway Bay (adults only 18+):

Grand Bahia Principe Jamaica (all ages family resort):