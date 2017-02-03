Sun Youth Alumni – Where are they now?

Since its foundation, Sun Youth has been committed to the promotion of healthy lifestyles and school retention. Thus, to promote the physical, social and intellectual development of young people, Sun Youth offers children from 5 to 17 years old basketball, football and SLAP Hockey. In today’s environment with an infinite number of activities, good old fashioned exercise can offer an alternative for youth to channel their energy positively. Over the past decade, heaps of athletes have passed through Sun Youth, and while we are providing athletics to thousands of young Montrealers, only a small number of them have been gifted enough to take their talents to the highest levels. Sun Youth has given numerous people a start or a chance to compete.

Maurice Joseph – Maurice played Sun Youth basketball during the early 2000’s and eventually gained a scholarship to Michigan State University which made it twice to the NCAA tournament during his time as a player there. Eventually Maurice transferred to Vermont where his efforts once again helped his team reach the NCAA Tournament in 2010 for only the fourth time in their school’s history. Today Maurice is currently the Interim Head Coach of George Washington University Colonials who are a Division I (NCAA) program.

Lizanne Murphy – Lizanne is an Alumna of the Sun Youth Hornets where she played from 12 to 17 years old. She then went on to play for Dawson college and received an athletic scholarship to Hofstra University, where she recorded 988 rebounds, the second most all-time at Hofstra. Her amazing results and work ethics attracted the Canadian National Team’s attention. From 2007 on, she’s played for Canada’s women national basketball team competing in notable events such as the London 2012 Olympics, the 2015 Pan AM Games and the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Justin Senior – While only playing for Sun Youth for the one season in 2009, but Sun Youth gave Justin his first taste for the sport. Justin went on to attend Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia where he his efforts yielded him a 32 Division I (NCAA) program scholarship offers ultimately leading him to select the Mississippi State Bulldogs (MSST). Once Justin began his tenure at MSST they subsequently have 4 bowl game appearances and have won 3 of them. In 2016 Justin was awarded the Kent Hull Trophy; which is given annually to the best offensive lineman at MSST, he was also named Second-Team All-SEC, and is Senior Bowl Invitee where he hopes to up his already high NFL draft profile. As for the CFL he is currently the number one ranked prospect for 2017.

Regis Cibasu – Regis first started his football career at Sun Youth and it quickly became apparent that he was a special athlete. He was recruited to play on the Junior National Team in 2012. After notoriety in the Quebec football scene he chose to attend University of Montreal (UdM) where he quickly became one of the nation’s top receivers. In 2014 he helped UdM to win their first ever Vanier Cup, and was awarded the game’s MVP for top offensive performance. Regis has also twice been named a RESQ All-Star in 2014 & 2016.

Raphaël Robidoux-Bouchard – Robidoux-Bouchard played a major role in the victory of Rouge & Or. He soared through the air, blocking the punt. Laval recovered the ball and ran it to the 15-yard line. Richard and the Rouge & Or took advantage, with the Laval QB scoring a rushing touchdown shortly later to make the score 31-26. It was a lead Laval wouldn’t relinquish allowing them to go on to win the 2016 Vanier Cup.

Mike Dubuisson – Mike started his football career at Sun Youth and joined the afterwards CJFL where he earn a spot on the Junior National Team and as afterwards selected to be a member of the IFAF Team World in 2010 because of his exceptional performance in the tournament. In 2011 he also joined University of Montreal then transferred to the Windsor Lancers in 2013. From there he was selected 2014 CFL Supplemental Draft by the Edmonton Eskimos. In 2015 the Eskimos won the Grey Cup against Ottawa.

Ryan White – Ryan first got his start with Sun Youth in the early 2000’s as a young teenager; Ryan went on to play at Vanier College and then Bishops University. During Ryan tenure at Bishops Ryan became a highly recruited offensive lineman and was ultimately selected in the 6th round of the 2012 CFL Draft by the Montreal Alouettes. Despite being plagued with injuries Ryan continues remain on the team and will hopefully bring home the Grey Cup in 2017.