Sun Youth Bantam Hornets could go all the way

Sun Youth Bantam Hornets football – After seeing the past 2 weeks, Sun Youth Hornets bantam football team looks like they could win it all. The Hornets have dominated their last 2 opponents with ease, the latest victory coming over the Greenfield Park Packers where they shut them out 38-0, missing 5 starters including their starting quarterback. The team appears to have very few weak points, as every position seems to be pulling their weight. The Hornets do have a few players that separate them from the pack, running back & linebacker #20 Abdala Traore is a special player. His athletic ability is off the charts, he’s tall, and he’s fast, and besides being an athletic specimen, Abdala is not afraid of contact, often plowing over anyone who dares to try and tackle him. At the quarterback position they have #5 Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald who is tall and mobile, he can beat you with the pass or by running, making him a nightmare for defenses’ scheming against him. With the talent on this year’s roster combined with an experienced coaching staff things are looking bright for the bantam Hornets team.

Over the next 3 weeks the bantam Hornets will face their biggest challenges of the season as they play the league’s toughest opponents: the LaSalle Warriors, the Saint-Bruno Barons, and the infamous reigning champions the North Shore Lions.

Sun Youth has a long football tradition going back to the earliest days of the organization. The motivation that led to the creation of Sun Youth in 1954 was to allow disadvantaged youths residing in the St. Louis district in Montreal to play sports. Today, almost all the young people who attend the organization play sports, either within one of Sun Youth’s sports teams, or at its day camp. Through the years, many former Hornets football and basketball players have made the jump to the college, university and even professional level.

Bantam Hornets schedule for the next 3 weeks.

LaSalle at Sun Youth, Sat, Aug 26, 2017 5:00 PM (Parc Jeanne-Mance)

Saint-Bruno at Sun Youth, Sat, Sep 2, 2017 5:00 PM (Parc Jeanne-Mance)

Sun Youth at North Shore, Fri, Sep 8, 2017 8:00 PM (Riverdale High School)

Feature image: #20 Abdala Traore fending off a defender from Greenfield Park Packers. Photo: Joseph Munro