Sun Youth celebrates a 19-year partnership with the Marcelle & Jean Coutu Foundation #sunyouth

Sun Youth and the Marcelle & Jean Coutu Foundation again affirmed its support for Sun Youth with an $86,000 contribution to finance the organization’s Medication and Children’s Help programs.

Since 1997, the Marcelle & Jean Coutu Foundation has been an exceptional contributor, starting with Sun Youth’s Medication Program, which offers financial assistance to those who cannot afford their prescription medications, enabled by the cooperation of the Quebec Owner-Pharmacist Association (AQPP).

In 2005, Sun Youth created the Children’s help program to support families with sick children treated at the St. Justine and Montreal Children’s hospitals. The Foundation was there to help, allowing Sun Youth to pay the bills of families who may have to leave their jobs, at least temporarily, to tend to the illness and recovery of a child. This program would have never been possible without its financial support.

This year, the Marcelle & Jean Coutu Foundation has donated $50,000 to Sun Youth to help the organization during the Christmas Basket distribution. For over 31 years, this tradition has allowed Sun Youth to support its clientele during the holiday and the first three months of the year.

Over the last 19 years, the Marcelle & Jean Coutu Foundation has donated over $1.4 million to support Sun Youth’s community services, creating a relationship that has helped define Sun Youth as an institution that contributes to the well-being of the community throughout Montreal and Quebec.

Feature picture caption: President of the Marcelle & Jean Coutu Foundation Marie-José Coutu with Sun Youth’s Eric Kingsley and Ann St Arnaud. Photo: Joseph Munro