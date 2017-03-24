Sun Youth extends its children help program to 50 schools

Last year The City of Montreal announced that it would be putting in place a “Child Policy” (La politique de l’enfant) allocating $25 million over 5 years to help children facing difficult situations. The “Plan d’action 2017” for which $5 million will be made available was unveiled last February. The distribution will be adjusted to the different needs across a total of nine districts. With equal opportunity in mind, the policy seeks to improve the developmental conditions for all children under the age of 17. For the City of Montreal to implement the “Child Policy” they required partnerships from major organizations across Montreal including; Le Club des petits déjeuners, Le Fondation du Dr Julien, Réseau réussite Montréal, Le Quartier des spectacles, Espace pour la vie, le Musée des beaux-arts de Montréal, MU and Sun Youth just to name a few.

The plan will focus on improving children’s lives in four key areas; safety and accessibility of urban environments, healthy eating and food safety, academic perseverance and success, and finally access to culture, sports, and recreation, as well as families and communities. Sun Youth will focus chiefly in area of academic perseverance and success and will be collaborating with elementary and high schools located in the poorest areas of Montreal, Sun Youth is aiming to help students from 50 schools by the end of the year. The help will come in the form of the material assistance program which includes; school supplies, new clothes, eyeglasses, access to medication, and dental care. Sun Youth is well equipped to meet the diverse needs of students and their families. To this date, the organization has already met with a number of schools. The project is currently proceeding well and Sun Youth is honored to support this vision of creating opportunities for our children. With the help of the city and the general public Sun Youth is committed to mobilize all necessary resources to set up favorable conditions for Montreal’s most at risk youth.

Feature image: On February 8th, Mayor Denis Coderre presented the Children’s Policy Action Plan which will allow many children to reach their full potential. Photo Credit: Sarah Latulippe.