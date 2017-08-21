Sun Youth gives clothing for ‘Back to School’

Sun Youth gives clothing – Under the title “Back to School in Style at Sun Youth!” this well-known Montreal institution launched a Sun Youth gives clothing two-day giveaway campaign aimed at the people in need of clothing for the new school year.

The campaign took place Tuesday and Wednesday this week during which Sun Youth distributed new clothing in adult sizes as well as for kids. The campaign was open to everyone in need in the whole city; eligible families had to come to Sun Youth headquarters at 4251 St. Urbain Street, on one of these two dates with proof of income, proof of address and identification papers for each of the household members. The giveaway was on a first-come, first-served basis as quantities were limited.

“Yesterday (for Tuesday, August 15) we had about 400 people, and we expect a similar number today,” tells us Eric Kingsley, one of the executives of Sun Youth with whom we talked this Wednesday while volunteers were handing the pieces of clothes out to those who lined up in the yard of Sun Youth. He also pointed out that for this giveaway families didn’t have to register, “they just have to come to our location, unlike the Christmas giveaway for which they need to register in advance. On that occasion Sun Youth gives away a basket containing some food and toys” he said.

Regarding the type of clothing, he tells us that they are all brand new. For this giveaway, Sun Youth counted on the generous donations of clothing from Modern Eternity Maternity Coats and Apparel, VF Imagewear Canada Inc., and L’équipe Spectra.

“For Sun Youth, taking care of parents means contributing to a better future for the whole family” the organization stated in its press release, and there is no question that their role at these difficult times for many families in Montreal is of great importance. The unemployed or people with low-paid jobs, single-parents with little children forced to stay home and live on welfare, and some seniors with small pensions are now a growing segment of our population. The fact that as many as 800 hundred would have attended the two-day giveaway should also be a call for attention to the authorities because poverty is a problem that cannot be ignored. Thanks to Sun Youth there is some immediate relief for people which obviously need assistance, but long-term measures are also necessary to tackle the issue of poverty in the city.