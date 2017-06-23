Sun Youth Hornets’ Football Program begins a new era

Sun Youth Hornets’ Football Program – For as long as Sun Youth has had a football program, the organization’s co-founder Earl De La Perralle has been at the helm of the program, allowing it to grow tremendously over the last decades. As president of the Quebec Midget Football League, he is also instrumental in the development of amateur football in Quebec and great influence and inspiration to countless athletes and fellow coaches. TheSun Youth Hornets’ Football Program, Hornets are now one of the best managed amateur football organizations in the Province, and many alumni have successfully gone on to play in the college, university and even professional levels. A wind of change is blowing on the program this Spring as De La Perralle decided to step down from Midget’s Head Coach to give the lead to the younger generation. However, he will still play a role in the Quebec Midget Football League. The program will now be managed by Jesse Blizzard, long-time coach and employee of Sun Youth who will be in charge of football operations. Dimitrios Manolopoulos, also long-time coach, alumni and member of Sun Youth’s Board of Directors has been named Head Coach of our Midget team, hoping to bring back to the top the once back-to-back league champions.

Sun Youth’s football program has been around for decades, allowing many youngsters to discover the sport and learn the many life lessons it teaches. The program serves as a way for children to play the game, often without any prior experience. Earlier this year, the offensive tackle Justin Senior was drafted to the Seattle Seahawks from the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He had the chance to play football at Sun Youth back in 2009. Sun Youth takes great pride in the success and achievements of its athletes, who themselves become ambassadors for the organization and role models for the younger generation. These success stories are proudly displayed on the “Wall of Fame” of the organization’s St-Urbain Street headquarters. As always, Sun Youth is looking to recruit new players aged 7-17 who want to join the Hornet’s nest. Indeed, Sun Youth will be holding a training camp on July 17th, 5:30pm for players of all levels.

In the meantime, Sun Youth offers practices to all the young people who want to develop their skills. All Midget level players are invited every Wednesday night. As for all Bantam players, they are welcome every Friday night at 5:30pm. Atoms, Mosquitoes, Peewees level players have practice every Saturday morning.