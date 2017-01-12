Sun Youth starting off 2017 on the right foot

The year 2017 began with an outpouring of generosity toward the volunteers of Sun Youth. Indeed, there are over 1,500 volunteers who lend a hand to Sun Youth’s staff in order to help people in need throughout the year and this time, it was their turn to be spoiled.

In recognition for this devotion, the well-known restaurant L’Avenue, which established in 1994, opened its doors on January 1st for the 250 volunteers, families and members of Sun Youth. Indeed, the employees of the establishment, located on the Plateau Mont-Royal, non-remunerated during this special event, cooked and served delightful dishes as a way of reward and as a sign of thankfulness towards those heroes in the shadow during the Holidays. “Sun Youth is very pleased to be able to thank its volunteers for their good work during the holiday season and to enable families in need to start the year on the right foot,” explains Lisa Perreault, Volunteer Coordinator at Sun Youth.

For the past three years, L’Avenue has been getting involved in the community. Indeed, on December 24th 2014, the customers didn’t have to pay for their meals. The following year, $6000 were given to a disadvantaged school in the neighborhood. This year, the owner of the Avenue, Milton Safos, explains that he wanted to grant a particular thought to our team of volunteers: “We are very happy to be able to warm the hearts of volunteers and families in need for the beginning of the year. It’s important for us to give back to the community“. In addition to the excellent meals, the employees of the restaurant gave new toys to children in need as part of the Sun Youth Holidays campaign.

We would like to thank L’Avenue’s team for their kind attention towards us as well as for their work in the community in the past and in the near future, given that Mr Safos intends to show generosity through various ways during the time of Holidays, and to make a tradition of it for his restaurant. We are always proud of our Plateau neighbors’ show of generosity and solidarity. Thanks to you, we start the year on the right foot!

Caption of main photo: Milton Safos, owner of the Avenue restaurant, with Sun Youth’s Lisa Perreault. Photo Credit: Patricia Brochu