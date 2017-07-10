Sun Youth unites with partners to help those in need

On June 15th, 2017, a conference by the Regroupement des organismes humanitaires et communautaires pour les mesures d’urgence à Montréal (ROHCMUM) was held at l’Université du Québec à Montréal, where many organizations such as Sun Youth gathered for the signature of the agreement on emergency measures with the City of Montreal’s Centre de sécurité civile.

In 1999, Sun Youth took part in the creation of what has become the ROHCMUM (Regroupement des organismes humanitaires et communautaires pour les mesures d’urgence à Montréal), an organization aimed at improving community organizations’ state of readiness should emergency measures be declared in Montreal.

Since the mid-1990s, Sun Youth has responded to major disasters affecting populations by helping the victims meet their essential needs. This was the case during the floods which occurred in the Saguenay region in 1996 and in Manitoba in 1997, during the Ice Storm of 1998 and during the conflict in Lebanon and the earthquake that struck Haiti in 2010 where Canadian nationals were helped to return home. Sun Youth brings help in a variety of ways: by transporting victims to hotels, getting them food, new clothing, medication, diapers, restaurant vouchers, public transport fares and/or taxi coupons.

Recently, Sun Youth assisted many people during the floods that affected the West of Montreal, especially in Pierrefonds. Sun Youth arranged for transportation so that people could go to work, to school, etc. Flood victims were also helped clearing out their damaged homes. When a ten-floor condominium building was out of electricity, volunteers were at the scene, carrying the residents’ personal belongings out of the condos despite the absence of light and the non-functioning elevators. A total of 27 condo units were cleared out. Through its emergency services, the organization’s was also able to meet victims’ special needs. For example, an elderly man who needed to test his blood pressure twice daily lost his pressure monitor during the flood and was left helpless. Fortunately, Sun Youth was able to buy him a new one. The organization also paid medication bills for many flood victims.

Sun Youth was able to count on the renewed support of partners such as Des Sources Dodge Chrysler, who lent the organization two minivans in order to provide transportation for victims.

Feature image: Representatives from the Salvation Army, Ambulance Saint-Jean, Sun Youth Director of Crime Prevention, Victim Services and Assistant to the Executive Vice-President Helio Galego, Chair of Montreal’s public safety committee Anie Samson, General Directors of Société Saint-Vincent-de-Paul, Moisson Montréal and the Greater Montreal Referral Center at the June 15th agreement signing.