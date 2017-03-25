Are you tired of asking what’s for dinner? – Nutrition Month

Take the fight out of food: Celebrating Nutrition Month

Nutrition Month – There is one thing that every person on the planet has in common: we need to eat. Every day, multiple times a day, we are faced with the age-old question “What’s for dinner?” and for some, answering this question is simple. For many, it leaves us consistently fighting with our food. Struggling to find meals that will be accepted by the whole family? Find yourself in constant digestive discomfort after eating? Are you confused by all the nutrition messages you read and hear online? Looks like you are having a food feud.

March is Nutrition Month, and this year’s campaign from Dietitians of Canada aims to help you improve your relationship with food, no matter what the struggle. How do we resolve these fights with food, you might ask? First, we must spot the problem, or the specific nutrition issue that needs to be addressed. Second, we get the facts, using reliable and credible sources to decide what needs to be done about the problem. Finally, seek support when putting your plan into action. This could be friends, family, a registered dietitian and other member of your health care team.

Let’s walk through an example using these three steps. Meet Shelley, who experiences bloating and abdominal pain every day, especially after breakfast. A good friend suggested she start taking probiotics to help restore her gut health, but her friend is not a doctor or dietitian, so Shelley wasn’t sure if this was how she should resolve her issue. She decides to use our three-step approach to explore her food feud:

Spot the problem. Shelley finds that she is consistently bloated and in pain after she eats, especially after breakfast. She’s been told to take probiotics but is not sure if this is the right approach.

Get the facts. After doing some research online, Shelley discovered there could be a number of causes for her discomfort. It could be caused by medications she is taking, or it could also be a sign of a new condition like lactose intolerance, irritable bowel syndrome or celiac disease. Because she is unsure of the reason for her symptoms, Shelley needs to seek supports to get to the root cause.

Seek support. Shelley speaks to her family doctor, and given her symptoms she is referred to a registered dietitian. Her diet and symptoms are then reviewed, and it’s discovered that Shelley is lactose intolerant. Now Shelley knows not to self-diagnose or rely solely on advice from websites or well-meaning friends to solve her digestive woes.

If you apply these three simple steps to your food fight, you might just find yourself a little more excited for that next meal or snack. In Shelley’s case, she now knows she needs to swap her cereal with milk in the morning for a lactose-free breakfast option. She might enjoy these Spanish Mini Tortilla Quiches using a lactose-free cheese, or she might continue to enjoy her cereal using a lactose-free milk or alternative like soy or almond milk.

Spanish Mini Tortilla Quiches

Serves: 6

Ready In: 40 minutes

Mini tortillas make deliciously crispy crusts for these handheld quiches. Be careful when pouring the eggs into the tortilla cups, as spillover can make the cups difficult to remove from the pan once it bakes on. Serve with salad for an easy, elegant brunch, or enjoy as a quick grab-and-go breakfast.

Ingredients:

1 tsp (5 ml) PC 100% Pure First Pressed Canola Oil

Pinch (0.5 ml) each cumin and smoked paprika

6 PC Original Mini Tortillas

2 slices PC Free From Smoked Black Forest Ham, chopped

2 Tbsp PC Black Label Piquillo Peppers, drained and chopped

2 Tbsp PC Kalamata Olives, pitted and thinly sliced

1/3 cup PC Black Label Manchego Sheep’s Milk Hard Ripened Cheese Aged 6 Months, grated

3 large eggs

Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Mist 6 wells of 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray. Set aside.

Stir together oil, cumin and paprika in small bowl; brush over 1 side of each tortilla. Press tortillas, oil side down, into wells of prepared muffin tin, pressing firmly on folds to shape into cups. Bake until light golden, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven.

Divide ham, piquillo peppers, olives and cheese among tortilla cups. Whisk eggs in liquid measuring cup or small bowl until well combined; divide among tortilla cups, filling to within 1/2 inch (1 cm) of rim and being careful not to spill onto muffin tin.

Bake until filling is puffed and set in centre, about 15 minutes. Let cool slightly. Remove from pan. Serve warm or let cool completely on rack.

Chef’s Tip: Cheese is firmer and easier to grate when it’s well-chilled, so keep it in the fridge just until you’re ready to use.

Per serving: 120 calories, fat 7 g (2 g of which is saturated), sodium 230 mg, carbohydrate 9 g, fibre 1 g, sugars 1 g, protein 7 g

Recipe from: pc.ca

Genevieve Ledoux is a Registered Dietitian with Provigo Le Marché in Kirkland.

Contact Genevieve by phone at (514) 826-4280 or by email at Genevieve.ledoux@provigo.ca