A Taste of AMCAL at the St. Lawrence Yacht Club

A Taste of AMCAL – About 140 people gathered at the St. Lawrence Yacht Club in Dorval for the 9th edition of A Taste of AMCAL, which took place on April 3.

In existence for over 35 years, AMCAL is a non-profit community organization that promotes and preserves healthy family relationships by supporting children and families in crisis, through programs ranging from a residential program, to family counselling, to parenting workshops.

“AMCAL is a place of joy, of love, of hope,” said AMCAL’s executive director Sophie Dalbec.

The guests got the chance to sample some delicious wares from 16 of the West Island’s most popular restaurants, including Ye Olde Orchard Pub, La Maison Verte, Cal Zone, Hopkins, and Bistro Pointe Claire. One popular kiosk at the event was that of Café Marmelade on Lakeshore Road in Pointe Claire, in which guests kept returning for their delicious – and healthy – beef chili and quinoa patties.

During the latter part of the event, there was a live testimonial about how helpful AMCAL is towards children in crisis. Victoria, 15, told of how AMCAL’s many services helped her recover from a life filled with drugs, alcohol, depression and theft. Currently, she is now six months sober and runs her own drug support group.

Fundraising at the event included a silent auction, and their popular balloon raffle, in which for $20 you can purchase a helium-inflated balloon, which contained inside a slip of paper with a number on it. At 7 p.m., guests who purchased a balloon were allowed to pop them, and redeem the prize that corresponded to the number that was inside it, which included bottles of wine, gift baskets, and even an exclusive lunch for four onboard a luxury sailboat. By the time the evening was over, a total of $19,500 was raised for AMCAL.

For more information about AMCAL, go to www.amcal.ca .