Teddy Bears take over the Shriners Hospital

Just about every kid has a favourite teddy bear. There is something wonderfully comforting about these adorable plush make-believe creatures. Why, they’re almost real! The love that is communicated through them is surely very real. With this is mind, Les Cours Mont Royal has just donated 800 customized teddy bears from its Teddy Bear Christmas Tree to the Shriners Hospital for Children, much to the delight of children who received them at a special presentation on January 30th at the Shriners Hospital for Children – Canada at the Glen site McGill University Health Centre in NDG.

Valerie Law, V.P. of Marketing & Communications for Soltron Realty LP which owns Les Cours Mont Royal Shopping Centre downtown, came to the Shriners to personally give away the teddy bears to children recovering from surgery or receiving care in the ambulatory clinic. If you’ve ever been to Les Cours Mont-Royal Shopping Centre during the holiday season, then you’ve seen the giant 30 foot high Christmas tree made of teddy bears. The magnificent tree is the star attraction at Yuletide in the luxury building featuring high-end fashion retail stores. “We decided to give the Teddy Bears to the Shriners Hospital for Children,” Law said. “Before building the tree, we already had in mind: “What will be the best way to give the Bears a new home after ours?” My answer was easy: Let’s bring happiness and joy to sick kids.”

Shriners Hospitals for Children is one of the largest pediatric sub-specialty health care systems in the world, providing specialized care to children with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. It’s motto is, “Love to the rescue”. The Shriners colourful Choo-Choo trains and funny little cars driven by grown men wearing Shriners hats have long been a staple of the Montreal Santa Claus Parade.

Emmanuelle Rondeau, Communications and Marketing Manager for the Shriners Hospital said, “This is the gift that keeps on giving.” While about 100 children received their teddy bears on the day of the giveaway – after the bears had been cleaned and processed – about another 700 children will receive theirs over the course of the upcoming year. The remainder will be given to sick kids in the cast room, recovery ward, rehabilitation services, and to long-term in-patients. In the last 2 years the bears were simply delivered by to the hospital to be given out by healthcare personnel rather than presented to the children by Les Cours Mont Royal. However, Emmanuelle and Valerie got to talking and came up with the idea to do a special event for the children. Emmanuelle said, “Why not meet the kids and give the bears directly to them?”

The kids loved the meet-up as much as the bears! Michael Andan has been a patient at the hospital for 2 years. This little boy from Ghana is wheelchair-bound because of a condition he developed in the womb, resulting in stiff joints. But this fact doesn’t dampen his spirits one bit. “He’s our star patient,” an assistant to Rondeau says. Michael was thrilled to receive his new bear, but hasn’t decided on a name yet. Oh well, “Teddy” will have to do for the time being. Chloe Youwakim – that’s ‘Chloe’ without the accent, she informs me in flawless French – was visiting the Shriners on Monday to do some rehab for her leg which she had broken on the previous Tuesday. Her bear has yet to receive a name, but this confidant nine year old will no doubt come up with just the right one.

“I have no words to describe the joy of giving and seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces from our visit, it’s a feeling I can’t describe, Law says. “We are very proud to brighten their day by this little gesture.” As part of its fund-raising effort to aid the Shriners Hospital,

Rondeau took the time to thank all the doctors for their ongoing care of patients, as well as volunteers and the management from Les Cours Mont Royal for making this special day possible for the children. “It definitely helps to have somebody provide this kind of aid,” she says, “all the more so, because it is happening after the holiday season is over.”

by: Deborah Rankin – mtltimes.ca