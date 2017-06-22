Terrazza Martini F1 Party

Terrazza Martini – The Grand Prix racetracks took over Montreal on June 9 through 11. With it, came people celebrating at parties across the city. Of all the special events planned, Martini’s evening on an Old Port rooftop terrace is a success worth mentioning: Terrazza Martini.

First, a bit of background about the hosts.

The name ‘Frank Williams’ has bounced around the world of racing since the 1960s, as he set himself up as an industry expert. Williams is a Formula One team and engineering company that was founded by a dedicated Frank Williams and British engineer Patrick Head. Since its foundation in 1977, Williams has won 16 FIA Formula One World Championship titles: 9 from the Constructors’ Championship, and 7 from the Drivers’ Championship.

Thoughts of Formula One racing don’t typically link to Italian winemakers. Except in the case of MARTINI. MARTINI is the iconic brand behind delicious Italian sparkling wines and aromatic vermouths. These wines originate from Turin, Italy, where the MARTINI brand was founded in 1863.

The MARTINI brand has sponsored the world of motorsports since 1968. They are the first ever non-motorsport brand to be involved in racing. Their ties to racing are almost as strong as their ties to Turin.

Terrazza Martini: an impressive evening above the city.

More than 300 people gathered at Williams Martini Racing’s F1 event, Terrazza Martini, on Saturday, June 10. The evening included Italian fare served alongside fresh-popped MARTINI bubbles, a high-profile guest list, and DJ Philgood spinning throughout the evening. It was the must-attend party in Montreal’s Old Port of the Grand Prix weekend.

The terrace of the William Gray hotel played host for the event. The Old Montreal location combined with classic French luxury service and amenities set high standards for the evening.

The building itself dates to the 18th century, and the exterior has hardly changed over the years. The inside, of course, has been redesigned with modern touches that preserve the history of the building. A glass tower was installed above the historic buildings. Contemporary design complemented by local art in light-filled, open guest rooms and event spaces.

The rooftop terrace offered panoramic views of the city. It was the perfect backdrop for a high-class Grand Prix party—something guests will only find at a boutique venue like William Gray.

With a setting as beautiful as the William Gray, as well as the promise of perfectly prepared Italian food and beverages, the guest list was obviously notable. The much anticipated event attracted celebrities including Yanic Truesedale, Éric Salvail, Joey Scarpellino, Valérie Carpentier, PO Beaodin, Jonathan Roy. Yet another seal of approval.

William Gray served the food for the evening, exceeding their own high standards. Fresh bruschetta, Caprese salad skewers, prosciutto wrapped melon, goat cheese stuffed figs, beef carpaccio, meat balls, and of course—mini Napolentana pizzas and truffle arancini to complete the Italian menu.

A little bit about MARTINI’s cocktails.

Originally, only sweet and dry vermouths existed. However, keeping up with demand for their drinks, botanicals were been used to flavour these fortified wines: extra-dry white, sweet white, rosso, and amber. Botanicals include herbs and roots. Often, can sugar or caramelized sugar is also added. MARTINI’s vermouths are delicious ingredients in cocktails; their sparkling wines lovely alongside food.

Given MARTINI’s lengthy list of thirst-quenching alcoholic beverages, there was no shortage of cocktails at the event. The suggested cocktails included the MARTINI Pina and MARTINI Tonic. The MARTINI Pina mixed Rosso and pineapple juice for a tart, yet slightly sweet, option; A MARTINI Tonic paired Rosso or Bianco Vermouth with tonic and lime.

Cocktails weren’t the only star of the Saturday. Who doesn’t love a little bubbly? MARTINI Prosecco was served at the event, celebrating their recent launch in Quebec.

Were you at Terrazza Martini? Let us know what you thought of the night!