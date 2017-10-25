Thousands at John Abbott College Open House

John Abbott College Open House – Thousands took advantage of the sunny and warm weather on Saturday, October 21 to visit the annual John Abbott College open house. Potential students and their parents asked questions, visited labs and wandered through classrooms.

Current students from Police Technology, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care and Nursing programs set the scene outside for a multi-vehicle accident simulation. Actors from the Theatre department and a critically injured high-fidelity simulation mannequin caught the crowd’s complete attention. Others visited the Psychology department watching a demonstration with friendly intelligent rats or stepped outside with a Physics teacher and astronomy expert to view our skies through a telescope.

The campus buzzed with energy at every level as young people looked around, stepping into a snap shot of college life at Abbott. So many former students, now parents, shared memories with faculty and staff, signing up to be on the Abbott Alumni register to be kept informed as events and activities ramp up to the College’s 50th anniversary in 2020.

About John Abbott College

John Abbott College is a public Anglophone college serving students since 1971. Today, the increasingly diverse student body includes more than 6700 fulltime day students and an additional 2000 continuing education students per year. John Abbott is situated on the western tip of the Island of Montreal.

Feature image: Karim Jaffer with telescope