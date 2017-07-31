Three major Montréal orchestras at the foot of mount royal – FREE

Three major Montréal orchestras – On August 19th at 9pm at the foot of the Mount Royal the mountain will come alive with the sounds of Montréal Symphonique, one of the 375th’s must-see events that is completely free of charge!

For the very first time, our three Montréal orchestras—the OSM, the Orchestre Métropolitain and the McGill Symphony Orchestra—will come together next August 19 to pay moving tribute to Montréal through both classical and pop music.

Everyone is invited to join in the celebration and sing along to songs about our city, which will be accompanied by symphony orchestras and performed by artists we love. This concept show, which will be produced by GSI Musique and directed by Simon Leclerc, will feature more than 300 musicians, pop singers and choral singers that promise to dazzle our eyes and ears and make our spirits soar.

Set to the rhythm of the seasons, the ambiance will change like our city over time. As well, a fifth creative season will be added—an invitation to come dream of the future of Montréal together.

On August 19th at 9pm at the foot of the Mount Royal, music lovers will be able to witness, for the first time ever, three of the city’s major orchestras putting their talent together: The McGill Symphony Orchestra, the Orchestre Métropolitain and the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal being the featured guests of the evening.

This popular gathering is under the direction of Monique Giroux and the musical arrangements have been made by Simon Leclerc who will also conduct the more than 400 musicians, artists and choir members all reunited on the same stage.

Montréal Symphonique is a huge affaire; a celebration of a great city and the heart of those who make it come alive, its culture, its diversity and its seasons.

The show, presented continuously and without a host, will feature an impressing lineup of artists including amongst others Alain Lefèbvre, Coeur de Pirate, DJ Champion, Elisapie, ILAM, Isabelle Boulay, Marie-Josée Lord, Mélissa Lavergne, M-Mo, Patrick Watson et Pierre Lapointe.

Many more will be joining in this major event and their names will be announced in the following days or on stage of the night of the event!

Producer, designer and artistic direction – Nicolas Lemieux

Musical arrangements and musical direction – Simon Leclerc

Direction – Monique Giroux

Lighting designer – Claude Benoit

Set design and video design – Normal Studio