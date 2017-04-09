TMR resident concerned about new train (LRT) noise levels

LRT – One resident of the Town of Mount Royal (TMR) has grave apprehensions about the Réseau électrique métropolitain ( LRT ) train proposed by the the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ). Catalin Zimbresteanu lives on Dunkirk Street, currently a quiet street adjacent to train tracks, and is very concerned about the noise levels that this new train ( LRT ) noise levels will emit. TMR, which bills itself as a “garden city,” is bisected by train tracks built 100 years ago, but where there is currently little traffic on weekends.

“The REM will emit about the same decibel levels as the current Two Mountains AMT train,” says Zimbresteanu. But the main difference is with the volume and frequency of the trains. Currently, there are only 12 trains on Sundays here, but with the LRT, this will increase 3900% to 480 trains each Sunday!”

Zimbresteanu notes that trains will pass every 75 seconds during rush hour (6-9 AM & 4-6:30 PM) . Outside of rush hour, the scheduled frequency is every 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Trains will operate for 20 hours a day, from 5 in the morning until after midnight. Train traffic will increase from 65 trains on weekdays to 612 and from 22 trains on Saturdays to 480. Some sound walls are planned near stations, but not everywhere along the line and none near Zimbresteanu ‘s house.

“Given that TMR has undertaken no public information or consultations about the LRT, I had to do my own research by verifying pertinent documents available online. The image of the LRT that is emerging is astonishing!”

The CDPQ recently announced it was buying additional rail cars to bring the total to 240 in order to provide more frequent service. There had been complaints that the smaller, but more frequent LRT, trains will provide less capacity at rush hour than the existing Two Mountains commuter train line.

The Times reached out to the CDPQ information site for confirmation of Zimbresteanu ‘s information, but received no response by press time.

The LRT frequencies noted above would apply to the branch from Gare Centrale to Highway 13, after which the LRT train line will split into three separate branches.

With the additional train cars, the project cost is now put at $6.1 billion. Despite the project being called “premature” by the BAPE public hearings, construction is scheduled to begin this year. The project promoter, the Caisse de dépôt, plans to invest some $2.67 billion in the LRT with the Quebec and committing to $1.28 billion and presumably the federal governments also investing $1.28 billion. Smaller investments would be coming from municipal governments and from Hydro Quebec.

The Parti Québecois opposition critic for finances, Nicholas Marceau, criticized the LRT last week for its “obscure financing” and numerous “gifts from the taxpayers.” Quebec Solidaire and the Quebec Green Party are similarly opposed to the LRT.

The 67km LRT train is supposed to link the Dix30 on the South Shore, downtown, Trudeau Airport, the West Island, and Two Mountains. The CDPQ claims that it can have parts of the system in service by 2020.